Read full article on original website
Related
Legal cannabis poses a quandary for US companies screening staff for drugs
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Workers at Wyatt Bassett's furniture factory in Virginia use powerful tools to churn out the company's trademark dressers and headboards, so screening new hires for drugs is a no-brainer.
swineweb.com
Prop 12 has its day in court: will California being the undoing of our national economy? PAM LEWISON Director, Initiative on Agriculture
In 2018, the voters of California supported Proposition 12 as an animal welfare measure that would ban the sale of pork in their state harvested from animals housed in pens smaller than 24 square feet. Prop 12 went into effect on Jan. 1, effectively forcing pork producers in the United...
Biden’s National Security Strategy reinforces tech decoupling and increased regulatory focus
The recently released National Security Strategy sets forth the Biden administration’s approach to a changing world at an inflection point providing a roadmap for the administration and for Congress. The administration’s national security priorities largely echo those of past administrations, but they diverge with their focus on a “modern industrial and innovation strategy” that promises deep use of industrial and economic tools to create a bulwark against autocracies like Russia and China. The resulting message is clear: The administration’s national security goals are inherently tied to, and will necessarily impact, a broad swath of American companies.
Biden, Trump target pivotal battleground in countdown to midterms
They have been shadowboxing at separate campaign stops across the United States for weeks but the Democratic and Republican leaders find themselves on the same battlefield Saturday as they make closing pitches in Pennsylvania for next week's midterm election. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro has been spotlighting the fringe views of state senator Doug Mastriano, his far-right opponent who was involved in Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
Guns at voting sites have long sparked fears, but few states ban their presence
A couple in Mesa, Arizona, was dropping off their ballots on Oct. 21, 2022, for the forthcoming midterm election when they saw two people carrying guns and dressed in tactical gear hanging around the Maricopa County drop box. The armed pair left when officers later arrived. It wasn’t an isolated incident. A lawsuit filed Oct. 24 by Arizona […] The post Guns at voting sites have long sparked fears, but few states ban their presence appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Ars Technica
US senator seeks antitrust review of apartment price-setting software
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The chair of a U.S. Senate committee asked the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday to review whether a Texas-based property tech company’s rent-setting software violates antitrust laws.
californiaglobe.com
Opinion: Why Rep. Katie Porter is the Wrong Person for the Job
In June, U.S. Representative Katie Porter (D-CA-45) hijacked a Congressional hearing on gun legislation to trumpet her own agenda, when she falsely accused a witness of perjury, and exploited House committee rules to prevent the witness from defending herself. Fellow members at the same House Oversight and Reform Committee session urged Porter to allow the witness to respond to the accusation, but to no avail.
Progressives Should Support the GOP’s Social Security Reform Efforts
It is usually a sign of desperation when Democratic campaigns trot out the old Social Security scare tactics. And right on cue, as his party braces for a midterm shellacking, President Joe Biden tweeted that “you’ve been paying into Social Security your whole life. You earned it. Now, Republicans in Congress want to cut it. Who the hell do they think they are?” Former President Barack Obama also recently gave a speech lambasting any reforms to the program. Democratic campaigns, activists, and funders like the Lincoln Project have asserted that “If Republicans win, they can and will eliminate Medicare and Social Security.”
californiaglobe.com
Politicized Education Explains Steep Academic Declines and Big Achievement Gaps in California
Public education in California has reached a crisis point. While it is true that the Golden State has consistently trailed behind other states in standardized test scores, latest results for 2022 from the Nation’s Report Card show further declines in reading and math scores of students in fourth and eighth grades.
Comments / 0