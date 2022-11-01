Read full article on original website
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Connecticut witness says ‘man’s face’ appeared in hovering sphere UFORoger MarshStamford, CT
Brenda L. Kupchick (opinion): Urging support for Fairfield charter change
The town charter is Fairfield’s governing document, our “constitution.” Unfortunately, it has not received a thorough and meaningful review since the 1970s under long time and beloved First Selectman John Sullivan. Since then, our community, government and technology has changed significantly. When I was elected as first...
Dan Haar: Hayes and Logan offer a double helping of contradictions in the CT 5th district
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There are two ways to look at a rally-the-troops event Thursday at the Democratic Party headquarters in Torrington, in the district of the state's most closely watched election battle. The firepower was all there, almost: Gov. Ned Lamont, Sen....
Opinion: Don’t let CT’s climate turn into Arkansas
I was born in Blytheville, Ark., on a US Air Force base surrounded by cotton fields. And, if I were still in New Haven in 60 years, climate change would take me, and everyone else in the region, back to the climate of Blytheville. This is according to the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science online app that estimates future climates for whatever city one plugs in.
In CT Comptroller's race, Guilford state rep and West Hartford town councilor face off
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the race to be Connecticut’s next chief financial officer, Democrat Sean Scanlon, a four-term state lawmaker, is facing off against Republican Mary Fay, a three-term member of West Hartford's town council. The comptroller is responsible for paying...
Hartford Current (Opinion): Do we really need the Early Voting ballot initiative?
With Election Day fast approaching, this is a good time to highlight that in addition to a general election, all voters will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed Constitutional amendment that would allow for Early Voting in Connecticut. Our basic voting laws are embedded in our state Constitution....
Bear attack highlights the need for controlling this population
In several years, the bear population will exceed 5,000 meaning they will be common sights on our roads and in our backyards.
Danbury Mayor: We’re not Going to Make it Easy for Weed Retailers
When the State CT made recreational marijuana legal, they framed it with an out for individual municipalities. Each city and town in Connecticut, could decide to welcome, or disallow recreational cannabis businesses on their own. Some communities came out and decided against it, right away. Other towns put a moratorium on the manner and a brave few were ready and willing. Danbury had a moratorium at first, and then decided to move forward, carefully.
Editorial: How John Oliver is cleaning Long Island Sound
John Oliver is helping make Long Island Sound cleaner. Recent upgrades will combat levels of nitrogen and phosphorous John Oliver (the sewer plant) can discharge into surrounding water bodies. As a result, Danbury’s Still River will be cleaner. And those waters take a serpentine path through Connecticut to the Sound some 36 miles away.
Opinion: Bridgeport won’t miss departed superintendent
Bridgeport Public Schools and the local Board of Education can be likened to the Titanic, or better yet, a weathered and unseaworthy pirate ship whose crew consists of a mix of under- and quasi-qualified mates stifled by a rogue captain, under-qualified and ethically challenged former superintendent, Michael J. Testani. The...
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
Norwalk loses 1677-built house in illegal demolition
NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling is promising the “strictest penalties possible” for a contractor who “illegally” demolished one of Norwalk’s oldest homes. Situated around the block from City Hall at 21 Willow St. and referred to by some as the John Hiatt House and the Thomas Hyatt House by others, its original construction dates to 1677.
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
Leaders of Stamford Board Of Reps Ask to Meet Simmons Over Claims of Racism
The leaders of the Stamford Board of Representatives have sent a letter to Mayor Caroline Simmons asking her to meet with them to resolve a conflict they say stems from unfounded remarks by the mayor that opposition to an affordable housing project was racially charged. In a carefully worded letter,...
Essex home on Connecticut River with floating dock listed for $5.2M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Not all waterfront homes in Connecticut offer views of Long Island Sound. Some, like an Essex home for sale, trade in Sound views for river frontage. Listed for $5.2 million, the home on 159 River Rd. has direct frontage...
Home built in 1677 demolished in Norwalk, angering neighbors
NORWALK, Conn. -- There is anger in a Norwalk neighborhood after a home dating back to the 1600s was demolished.The building was built in 1677 on land granted to Thomas Hyatt by the King of England.Local officials say the homeowners had a permit for renovations but did not have permission to demolish the entire house.A stop work order has been put into place.
Mayor, watchdog react to news Connecticut alderman entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
The mayor of Derby, Connecticut, is dismissing news that a fellow Republican elected official in his town entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Gino DiGiovanni Jr., a Republican on the Board of Alders in Derby, recently confirmed to NBC Connecticut that he entered the U.S. Capitol during an attempt to overturn election results. DiGiovanni did not respond to a request for comment, but his colleague did.
Nyberg – Soul de Cuba Cafe opens second location
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In 1993, in bed with spinal meningitis and given 13 hours to live, Jesus Puerto reached out to Babalú Aye, or Saint Lazarus. “So I made a promise to Saint Lazarus that I would do what I could to be good, do good deeds for you, you know, the rest of […]
The Stamford Foundry Company Made Notable Stoves
For over a century, the Stamford Foundry Company made a variety of stoves found throughout the United States and foreign markets (e.g., South America and the Philippines). When it ceased operations in the mid-1950s, it was the oldest known stove works in America. Its Shipmate stove, used by both small and large sea-going vessels, helped the company to become a leading producer in the industry.
Fairfield News: Obscenities Over Political Signs
2022-11-01@5:44pm–#Fairfield CT– Police dispatched to the 600 block of Jennings Road because someone keeps coming by shouting obscenities at him because of the political signs in his yard. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
In the Suburbs: It will take more than one month a year to end domestic violence
Domestic Violence Prevention Month ended on Halloween with barely a ripple. And the families of those killed in connection with domestic violence have probably returned to their private grief with few answers about how this deadly domestic violence could have been prevented. The Center for Family Justice, which serves Bridgeport,...
