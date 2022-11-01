Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
KETV.com
How much would the $1.5 billion Powerball winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win big. Saturday's Powerball drawing is worth an estimated, near-record $1.5 billion. There have been 39 consecutive Powerball drawings since August with no winner, ballooning the jackpot to one of the largest in U.S. history.
The Nebraska City News Press
Walmart hosts grand reopening celebration in Nebraska City
After several months of being “under construction,” the Nebraska City Walmart Supercenter hosted a grand reopening celebration on Friday, Oct. 28. The event kicked off with a performance by the Nebraska City High School band, who played a variety of music, from “Thriller” to “Sweet Caroline.”
WOWT
5-year-old Omaha first responder makes call to save big brother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Though 10 years older, Toryeon’s always watched out for his little brother Viktor. But Tuesday morning, it was the little guy who had his back. With 15-year-old Toryeon feeling chest congestion, he stayed home from school at Omaha Central and was able to watch his little brother while mom Victoria went to work. When the five-year-old prankster Viktor called mom at her new job to say Bobo—that’s what he calls big brother—had fallen in the shower, mom was sure he was joking, so she ignored it.
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Mayor restarts town halls, gives updates and information
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Earlier this week Omaha City Mayor Jean Stothert re-started a series of town halls. This is a meetup with community members and city officials. These were the first held since the COVID pandemic hit. It was a gathering that was filled with tons of information...
Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers
Two Nebraska meat processors are among the first to receive grants — including nearly $20 million awarded to an Omaha packer — that respond to President Joe Biden’s plan to expand capacity of smaller, independent meat and poultry plants. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was at Greater Omaha Packing Co. on Wednesday to announce the […] The post Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Two arrested for Nebraska barn burglaries
A man and woman out of Columbus were arrested on burglary charges for breaking into a barn Tuesday afternoon after an investigation.
KETV.com
Nebraska congressional candidates increase focus on Sarpy County
OMAHA, Neb. — A subtle change on Nebraska's new congressional maps has District 1 candidates making sure Sarpy County voters know who they're voting for on Nov. 8. "We love that you have a Don Bacon sign outside your house," Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE) said at a Get Out the Vote event with other Republicans. "Don Bacon equals Mike Flood and Mike Flood equals Don Bacon, but there are a lot of people that don't know they're in the First Congressional District."
fox42kptm.com
NDOT facing critical staffing challenges ahead of winter
The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) faces critical staffing challenges. and as we head into winter, this could affect who’s plowing the snow off the highways. “We’re facing a critical short-staffing situation," said Justin Hubly, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees. The Bureau of Labor...
Sioux City Journal
Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale
OMAHA — It was designed to resemble an African hunting lodge. Omaha’s finest socialized within its wood-paneled walls. The penthouse of the Brandeis Building at 16th and Douglas streets, a little-known piece of Omaha history, is going on the market for the first time Thursday. Owners Jeff Sinclair...
iheart.com
Two Missing Nebraska Inmates Arrested
Nebraska Corrections says two missing inmates from a Lincoln facility are now under arrest. Corrections says Krista Foley was taken into custody in Sarpy County. She was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on September 25th during a pre-approved visit to a local church. Foley is serving a three...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska man located
HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northeast Nebraska says a missing man is safe. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office updated it’s post about the missing man on Wednesday morning to say the man has been located.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
klkntv.com
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
fox42kptm.com
Drought could take $2 billion toll on Nebraska farmers on top of inflation
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. — Drought could cost Nebraska farmers $2 billion this year and comes on top of inflation. That’s according to a new analysis by Nebraska Farm Bureau that looks at the two challenges that will go down as the top stories in Nebraska agriculture this year.
klkntv.com
USPS warns of ‘mail theft epidemic’; three cases in Lincoln in last week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Reports coming in from across the country are warning of a “mail theft epidemic” as the holiday shopping season begins. An audit by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General found that there were nearly 300,000 reports of mail theft between March 2020 and February 2021.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln hospitals feeling crunch due to respiratory illnesses
Local hospitals are seeing huge patient volumes thanks in large part to an early surge in respiratory illnesses, especially in children. Officials from Bryan Health said they have reached a record number of patients — 588 — twice in the past few weeks. Though most of those patients are adults, the hospital has been seeing more pediatric cases than usual.
klkntv.com
Two endangered whooping cranes spotted in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two of the fewer than 600 whooping cranes left in the wild have been spotted in Nebraska’s Kissinger Wildlife Management Property, prompting the closure of the area. Whooping cranes migrate through the Sandhills in the fall and the spring while traveling between northern Alberta...
fox42kptm.com
Judge rules Iowa schools must require masks for disability and health requests
A judge has ruled in favor of several families that masks should be required in classrooms in some cases to protect students with disabilities and health conditions. The lawsuit came as a response to the passing of Governor Reynolds pandemic era law in 2021 that states Iowa school districts cannot issue mask mandates unless they’re needed to comply with other federal or state laws. Families argued that the rule violated the federal disability rights law by denying reasonable accommodations for their children.
Battle over bluejeans to be heard by Nebraska’s highest court
The state employees union says its lawsuit against a state agency’s ban on bluejeans is about much more than just what state workers can wear on the job.
Comments / 0