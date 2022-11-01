Read full article on original website
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Connecticut witness says ‘man’s face’ appeared in hovering sphere UFORoger MarshStamford, CT
Norwalk election notes: Endorsements; Stevenson warns of ‘hoax’
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk election news for you:. Brinton wins Griebel Frank for CT party endorsement. Stevenson warns of hoax: she has not dropped her campaign against Himes. Norwalk Police check box for Stefanowski. Police Union Local 1727 President Dave O’Connor said he was skeptical about giving Bob...
darientimes.com
Baker challenged by Quiroga, Young in 124th House district in Bridgeport
The 124th state House race pits Democratic incumbent Andre Baker, a former City Councilman, against Republican Jose Quiroga and Independent Michael J. Young. Baker has held the seat, which represents part of Bridgeport, since his election to the position in 2014. Hearst Connecticut Media asked the candidates what they considered...
Early voting, election moves — Hartford has big ballot decisions coming up
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A week before Election Day, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is making a final push for early voting to be approved. “Early voting is about making it easier for everybody that casts their vote,” Bronin said. “It’s about making sure that everybody has an opportunity to make their voice heard. It is […]
sheltonherald.com
Hebert defends campaign mailer that Berger-Girvalo says has 'number of misrepresentations'
RIDGEFIELD — Democratic incumbent Aimee Berger-Girvalo is debunking what she says are false claims in a campaign mailer circulated by her opponent, who defended the mailer on Thursday. Her campaign team said the mailer received by Ridgefield residents on Monday featured a "number of misrepresentations" of her voting record...
mycitizensnews.com
‘We’re patriots. People love it’: Ralliers dedicate weekends to being heard in Prospect
PROSPECT — For the 84th time in two years, they gathered again last Sunday, a blue-jean clad group of about 24 people waving their political concerns to the drivers passing by the corner of routes 68 and 69. Their issues shout from their signs, a walk-through of the past...
National teacher’s union leader hitting the campaign trail in Connecticut
The head of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, is coming to Meriden this Sunday for a labor rally. The post National teacher’s union leader hitting the campaign trail in Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: A Republican voice for Hector Arzeno
Growing up my parents impressed upon me the importance of voting for a person over voting for a political party. Never has this been more important than in the upcoming elections. Using the same criteria that I have used to support Republican candidates in the past, I am supporting Hector Arzeno to serve as the representative for the 151st District.
sheltonherald.com
Hartford Current (Opinion): Do we really need the Early Voting ballot initiative?
With Election Day fast approaching, this is a good time to highlight that in addition to a general election, all voters will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed Constitutional amendment that would allow for Early Voting in Connecticut. Our basic voting laws are embedded in our state Constitution....
Bear attack highlights the need for controlling this population
In several years, the bear population will exceed 5,000 meaning they will be common sights on our roads and in our backyards.
Danbury Mayor: We’re not Going to Make it Easy for Weed Retailers
When the State CT made recreational marijuana legal, they framed it with an out for individual municipalities. Each city and town in Connecticut, could decide to welcome, or disallow recreational cannabis businesses on their own. Some communities came out and decided against it, right away. Other towns put a moratorium on the manner and a brave few were ready and willing. Danbury had a moratorium at first, and then decided to move forward, carefully.
Norwalk loses 1677-built house in illegal demolition
NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling is promising the “strictest penalties possible” for a contractor who “illegally” demolished one of Norwalk’s oldest homes. Situated around the block from City Hall at 21 Willow St. and referred to by some as the John Hiatt House and the Thomas Hyatt House by others, its original construction dates to 1677.
milfordmirror.com
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
Avelo Airlines celebrates one-year anniversary at Tweed New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than six thousand Avelo flights have now gone in and out of Tweed New Haven Airport, but it was just one year ago, the first flight took off. Avelo, New Haven and East Haven officials celebrated with a press conference and birthday cake on the tarmac. Economic Development officials […]
UC Daily Campus
UConn Hartford passes resolution for Arctic Refuge protection
Last week, the Undergraduate Student Government of the University of Connecticut’s Hartford campus passed a resolution to support the protection of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The Arctic Refuge is “an undeveloped area in Northeast Alaska” with up to 45 species of land and marine mammals, according to a...
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
capeandislands.org
Mayor, watchdog react to news Connecticut alderman entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
The mayor of Derby, Connecticut, is dismissing news that a fellow Republican elected official in his town entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Gino DiGiovanni Jr., a Republican on the Board of Alders in Derby, recently confirmed to NBC Connecticut that he entered the U.S. Capitol during an attempt to overturn election results. DiGiovanni did not respond to a request for comment, but his colleague did.
ctexaminer.com
Leaders of Stamford Board Of Reps Ask to Meet Simmons Over Claims of Racism
The leaders of the Stamford Board of Representatives have sent a letter to Mayor Caroline Simmons asking her to meet with them to resolve a conflict they say stems from unfounded remarks by the mayor that opposition to an affordable housing project was racially charged. In a carefully worded letter,...
connecticuthistory.org
Firefighters Answer the Call in Greenwich
In 1879 Greenwich’s first fire department was organized—Amogerone Engine, Hook, Ladder and Hose Company, No. 1. (Prior to 1879, residents and businesses relied on neighbors with fire buckets to extinguish flames or they simply allowed fires to burn out.) In 1882 the Selectmen authorized $300 (over $6,000 today) towards the building of a bell tower behind the Amogerone Engine, Hook, Ladder and Hose Company, No. 1. This bell tower would remain in use until 1936.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul rallies in Westchester, Zeldin touts early voting totals
With Election Day less than a week away, Gov. Kathy Hochul continued to try to rally her Democratic base while her Republican rival, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, was crying foul in a fight over campaign lawn signs. Perhaps in response to criticism that the party has looked a little...
sheltonherald.com
West Hartford earns new climate leader distinction from Sustainable CT
WEST HARTFORD — Sustainable CT has named the town as one of its five first climate leaders. West Hartford, which had previously achieved silver status certification from the group for its sustainability achievements, was given the new distinction along with Fairfield, Glastonbury, New Britain and Stratford. "It’s always nice...
