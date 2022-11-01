ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

darientimes.com

Baker challenged by Quiroga, Young in 124th House district in Bridgeport

The 124th state House race pits Democratic incumbent Andre Baker, a former City Councilman, against Republican Jose Quiroga and Independent Michael J. Young. Baker has held the seat, which represents part of Bridgeport, since his election to the position in 2014. Hearst Connecticut Media asked the candidates what they considered...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: A Republican voice for Hector Arzeno

Growing up my parents impressed upon me the importance of voting for a person over voting for a political party. Never has this been more important than in the upcoming elections. Using the same criteria that I have used to support Republican candidates in the past, I am supporting Hector Arzeno to serve as the representative for the 151st District.
GREENWICH, CT
Sports Radio 940

Danbury Mayor: We’re not Going to Make it Easy for Weed Retailers

When the State CT made recreational marijuana legal, they framed it with an out for individual municipalities. Each city and town in Connecticut, could decide to welcome, or disallow recreational cannabis businesses on their own. Some communities came out and decided against it, right away. Other towns put a moratorium on the manner and a brave few were ready and willing. Danbury had a moratorium at first, and then decided to move forward, carefully.
DANBURY, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk loses 1677-built house in illegal demolition

NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling is promising the “strictest penalties possible” for a contractor who “illegally” demolished one of Norwalk’s oldest homes. Situated around the block from City Hall at 21 Willow St. and referred to by some as the John Hiatt House and the Thomas Hyatt House by others, its original construction dates to 1677.
NORWALK, CT
milfordmirror.com

9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Avelo Airlines celebrates one-year anniversary at Tweed New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than six thousand Avelo flights have now gone in and out of Tweed New Haven Airport, but it was just one year ago, the first flight took off. Avelo, New Haven and East Haven officials celebrated with a press conference and birthday cake on the tarmac. Economic Development officials […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
UC Daily Campus

UConn Hartford passes resolution for Arctic Refuge protection

Last week, the Undergraduate Student Government of the University of Connecticut’s Hartford campus passed a resolution to support the protection of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The Arctic Refuge is “an undeveloped area in Northeast Alaska” with up to 45 species of land and marine mammals, according to a...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
capeandislands.org

Mayor, watchdog react to news Connecticut alderman entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

The mayor of Derby, Connecticut, is dismissing news that a fellow Republican elected official in his town entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Gino DiGiovanni Jr., a Republican on the Board of Alders in Derby, recently confirmed to NBC Connecticut that he entered the U.S. Capitol during an attempt to overturn election results. DiGiovanni did not respond to a request for comment, but his colleague did.
DERBY, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Firefighters Answer the Call in Greenwich

In 1879 Greenwich’s first fire department was organized—Amogerone Engine, Hook, Ladder and Hose Company, No. 1. (Prior to 1879, residents and businesses relied on neighbors with fire buckets to extinguish flames or they simply allowed fires to burn out.) In 1882 the Selectmen authorized $300 (over $6,000 today) towards the building of a bell tower behind the Amogerone Engine, Hook, Ladder and Hose Company, No. 1. This bell tower would remain in use until 1936.
GREENWICH, CT
sheltonherald.com

West Hartford earns new climate leader distinction from Sustainable CT

WEST HARTFORD — Sustainable CT has named the town as one of its five first climate leaders. West Hartford, which had previously achieved silver status certification from the group for its sustainability achievements, was given the new distinction along with Fairfield, Glastonbury, New Britain and Stratford. "It’s always nice...
WEST HARTFORD, CT

