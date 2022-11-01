ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Parkland Victim's Grandma Tells Shooter To 'Burn In Hell'

By Bill Galluccio
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Victims and survivors of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, addressed the killer during his sentencing hearing on Tuesday (November 1).

Theresa Robinovitz , the grandmother of victim Alyssa Alhadeff , had harsh words for Nikolas Cruz , telling him to "burn in hell."

"I'm too old to see you live out your life sentence, but I hope your ever-breathing moment here on earth is miserable, and you repent for your sins Nikolas and burn in hell," she said.

Alhadeff's grandfather, David Robinovitz , also spoke and refused to call the gunman by his name .

"Parkland murderer, there's going to come a day – it could be a week from now, it could be a month from now, it could be 40 years from now – you are going to die. When you die, it is my fondest hope that they take you and burn you and take your ashes and throw them in the garbage dump," Robinovitz said.

Cruz was spared the death penalty after pleading guilty to killing 17 people when a jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision to execute him. Instead, he will be formally sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole at the conclusion of the two-day hearing.

