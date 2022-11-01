ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines settles police phone seizure case for $125K

Des Moines agreed last week to pay $125,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging police illegally seized the cell phone of a man who recorded officers parking illegally.Details: The agreement was obtained Thursday by Axios through a public records request.Catch up fast: Daniel Robbins was briefly detained and his phone was confiscated by DSM police for 12 days in 2018 after he was seen documenting officers who he believed were illegally parking in front of the station.He sued, alleging they violated his First and Fourth Amendment rights.What happened: A federal judge dismissed the case in 2019, saying Robbins had given reasonable...
DES MOINES, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Man's Probation Revoked in BV County Due to Des Moines Shooting ; Will Serve Additional Prison Time

A Storm Lake man had his probation revoked this week in Buena Vista County District Court due to being involved in a shooting incident in Des Moines last year. In January of 2021, Reath Yak pleaded guilty in BV County to 2nd Degree Theft and two counts of 3rd Degree Burglary. He was placed on probation for three years with the Iowa Department of Corrections. Yak was arrested by Storm Lake Police in October of 2020, as he was wanted on multiple BV County warrants for theft and burglary.
STORM LAKE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa losing millions in rental assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Ankeny Influencer Couple Pleads Guilty In Poaching Case

(Ankeny, IA) — An influencer couple from Ankeny pleads guilty in one of the largest poaching cases in U.S. history. Josh and Sarah Bowmar are among at least 36 defendants charged in relation to baited hunting tours at Hidden Hills Outfitters in Nebraska. Both are charged with conspiring to break a federal wildlife protection law known as the Lacey Act. Their business, Bowmar Hunting, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy. The owners of Hidden Hills Outfitters were previously sentenced. The Bowmars will be sentenced in January, each facing up to one year in prison, one year of probation, a judgment of 44-thousand dollars, and a fine of 25-thousand dollars.
ANKENY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Truck Driver Arrested for Colorado Murder

John Thoren of Ankeny, Iowa was sleeping in his semi-truck in the wee hours of the morning on Friday, October 28, when he was woken up by loud banging noises on the side of his truck. To Thoren's surprise, a woman whom he claims he didn't know, was hurling rocks...
ANKENY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Parents Hope for Safe Return of College-Aged Daughter

Still fresh on everyone's mind is the case of Mollie Tibbetts, the Brooklyn, Iowa college student who went missing in 2018 after going on a run near her hometown and was later found dead, at the hands of Christian Bahena Rivera. More recently was the disappearance and death of Gabby...
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report 2 Arrests

(Creston) A Creston woman faces burglary charges. Creston Police arrested 51-year-old Crystal Elaine Conley at her residence on Wednesday morning. Officers transported Conley to the Union County Jail on a charge of 3rd -degree attempted burglary. Authorities released Conley after she posted bond. Creston Police arrested 18-year-old Rowan Davis Pope...
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa man crashed stolen vehicle into tree

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Quad Cities man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle and later crashing into a tree. William McCaskill faces multiple charges, including felony eluding, burglary, possession of firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cheers! Iowa Business Owner Competes on Reality Competition Show

If you were flipping through your different streaming services, you might have noticed an Iowa native on your television screen earlier this week. An Iowa distiller competed on a recent episode of 'Moonshiners: Master Distiller.' Described as "the ultimate booze-making competition series" the show pits brewer against brewer in the ultimate competition.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance

Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous

DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Grain Warehouse Looses License Over Insurance

Another grain dealer in Iowa is dealing with the loss of their license. Just a week ago, we saw Global Processing, a distributor out of Hancock County file for bankruptcy following the suspension of its Kanawha warehouse and grain dealer licenses. Global Processing’s license suspension is “based upon the company’s...
BAXTER, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy