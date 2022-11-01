ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears trade for Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool: ESPN

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0iueCoM100 The Chicago Bears acquired Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool in a trade Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The Bears traded a second round pick back to Pittsburgh for the trade.

In his third season with the Steelers, Claypool has 26 catches for 266 yards and a touchdown in seven games. In his career, he has 149 catches for 1,999 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Claypool was picked by the Steelers in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft after four seasons with Notre Dame.

Source: Ravens acquire LB Roquan Smith in trade with Bears

The Bears had just acquired a second round pick on Monday after trading linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE, MD
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

