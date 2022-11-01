Read full article on original website
Speed limits may soon be lower on some Orcutt area streets
Speed limits on some Orcutt area streets and roads could be lowered in response to a new state law that loosens restrictions on how speed limits are established. Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the introduction of an ordinance to change speed limits in the 4th, 2nd and 1st districts.
Prescribed training burn planned in next 2 months near Los Olivos
A prescribed burn for training purposes will be conducted by Santa Barbara County Fire Department at the Chamberlin Ranch near Los Olivos between early November and mid-December, a department spokesman said. Approximately 117 acres of sage scrub and oak woodland will be burned to train new County Fire personnel and...
Santa Barbara County to hold workshops on Housing Element update
Members of the public can sign up for workshops about the update of Santa Barbara County’s Housing Element to be held in both the North County and South Coast areas as well as on Zoom, the Planning and Development Department said. The North County workshop is set for 6...
Santa Barbara County cannabis growers’ acreage not cultivated could be lost to cap
Santa Barbara County’s licensed cannabis growers could lose some of the acreage they secured under the cap if they fail to cultivate the total they applied by their third license renewal, the Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday. Supervisors voted 4-1, with 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson dissenting, to approve...
Lompoc community invited to provide feedback on skate park redesign project
The public is invited to give input on two proposed skate park design concepts through Friday, Nov. 11 via an online survey. Lompoc city staff and project architects are asking the public to weigh in on both concepts designated for the skate park portion of the College Park project that includes layout and design elements.
Santa Ynez Valley Open Streets to debut in April
Santa Ynez Valley will debut its first Open Streets community event next year along a section of downtown Buellton that will close to vehicle traffic for a day, encouraging residents to get out and get active. The inaugural event, hosted by the Santa Ynez Valley Healthy Eating Active Living Coalition...
Art and nature intersect this weekend in Santa Barbara | Julia McHugh
Drawn by the area’s natural beauty, Santa Barbara has long attracted artists and nature lovers. The two intersect in exhibits now on view at the Historical Museum and an open studio tour of artists on the Mesa. 'Memories of Mountain Drive'. A bohemian community of artists and free spirits...
2 incumbents, 4 candidates face off in bid for Buellton City Council seats
Civic engagement, public safety, support for local business and responsible housing development are among the key priorities candidates seeking election to the Buellton City Council are pushing for as they bid to represent their respective districts. Making a run for the soon-to-be vacant mayoral seat — as three-term mayor Holly...
38th annual Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum vaquero show kicks off Nov. 11
The 38th annual Vaquero Show and Sale will circle back at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum Nov. 11-13 to once again celebrate the vaquero spirit and the way of life. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the unique culture and equine skills of the California “Vaquero” (cowboy) that also honors horsemanship in the community.
About Town: Karen Ortiz named director of development of Central Coast Alzheimer’s Association
Ortiz named director of development for Alzheimer’s association. The Alzheimer’s Association has named Karen Ortiz as director of development for the California Central Coast Chapter. Ortiz, a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, is a third-generation Santa Barbara native with over 30 years of development experience as a...
Santa Ynez to take on No. 1 Kingsburg for Division 3 volleyball title
Coming off three straight wins at home in the Central Section Division 3 Girls Volleyball Playoffs, Santa Ynez will hit the road in its quest for the Division 3 championship. The No. 7 Pirates will play at No. 1 Kingsburg at 6 p.m. Thursday night for the divisional championship. The Vikings are 24-6 overall going in. The Pirates are 18-17.
Northern Branch Jail inmate saved from overdose after phone call from family member
An inmate was saved from a drug overdose at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria after a phone call alerted the staff to a potential medical problem Tuesday night, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. About 8:25 p.m., administrative support staff at the jail received a...
Young local actor Mateo Ray is seeing his star rise
Seeing his star rise, 9-year-old Mateo Ray, an Orcutt native who attends Ralph Dunlap Elementary School, won the "Best Young Actor in a Short Film" at the 43rd Annual Young Artist Academy awards gala in Hollywood last month. He won the award for the short film 'The Daily War', which...
