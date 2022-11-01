ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
syvnews.com

Speed limits may soon be lower on some Orcutt area streets

Speed limits on some Orcutt area streets and roads could be lowered in response to a new state law that loosens restrictions on how speed limits are established. Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the introduction of an ordinance to change speed limits in the 4th, 2nd and 1st districts.
ORCUTT, CA
syvnews.com

Prescribed training burn planned in next 2 months near Los Olivos

A prescribed burn for training purposes will be conducted by Santa Barbara County Fire Department at the Chamberlin Ranch near Los Olivos between early November and mid-December, a department spokesman said. Approximately 117 acres of sage scrub and oak woodland will be burned to train new County Fire personnel and...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc community invited to provide feedback on skate park redesign project

The public is invited to give input on two proposed skate park design concepts through Friday, Nov. 11 via an online survey. Lompoc city staff and project architects are asking the public to weigh in on both concepts designated for the skate park portion of the College Park project that includes layout and design elements.
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez Valley Open Streets to debut in April

Santa Ynez Valley will debut its first Open Streets community event next year along a section of downtown Buellton that will close to vehicle traffic for a day, encouraging residents to get out and get active. The inaugural event, hosted by the Santa Ynez Valley Healthy Eating Active Living Coalition...
BUELLTON, CA
syvnews.com

2 incumbents, 4 candidates face off in bid for Buellton City Council seats

Civic engagement, public safety, support for local business and responsible housing development are among the key priorities candidates seeking election to the Buellton City Council are pushing for as they bid to represent their respective districts. Making a run for the soon-to-be vacant mayoral seat — as three-term mayor Holly...
BUELLTON, CA
syvnews.com

38th annual Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum vaquero show kicks off Nov. 11

The 38th annual Vaquero Show and Sale will circle back at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum Nov. 11-13 to once again celebrate the vaquero spirit and the way of life. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the unique culture and equine skills of the California “Vaquero” (cowboy) that also honors horsemanship in the community.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez to take on No. 1 Kingsburg for Division 3 volleyball title

Coming off three straight wins at home in the Central Section Division 3 Girls Volleyball Playoffs, Santa Ynez will hit the road in its quest for the Division 3 championship. The No. 7 Pirates will play at No. 1 Kingsburg at 6 p.m. Thursday night for the divisional championship. The Vikings are 24-6 overall going in. The Pirates are 18-17.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
syvnews.com

Young local actor Mateo Ray is seeing his star rise

Seeing his star rise, 9-year-old Mateo Ray, an Orcutt native who attends Ralph Dunlap Elementary School, won the "Best Young Actor in a Short Film" at the 43rd Annual Young Artist Academy awards gala in Hollywood last month. He won the award for the short film 'The Daily War', which...
ORCUTT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy