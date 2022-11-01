Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Man hit and killed by semi-truck in south Phoenix Thursday
PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck by a semi-truck in south Phoenix Thursday night. At about 9:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 3rd and Southern avenues for reports of a crash. According to detectives with the Phoenix Police Department, a...
KTAR.com
Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend
PHOENIX — It’ll be another busy weekend of closure on metro Phoenix freeways, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for a pavement improvement project. The Loop...
ABC 15 News
Five people, including three children, hospitalized after crash near mini-stack
PHOENIX — Five people, including three children, were taken to the hospital in varying conditions after a crash on SR-51 south near the mini-stack Friday night. Officials say three vehicles were involved, one of which was on its side and smoking. Two 28-year-old women were taken to the hospital...
KTAR.com
18-year-old motorcyclist dies after high-speed collision in Phoenix
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon after colliding into a vehicle in Phoenix, authorities said. Ruben Arizaga was found dead on the scene after the accident happened near Seventh Street and Indian School Road around 3:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The...
AZFamily
Motorcyclist dead after crash on state Route 85 in Buckeye, highway reopens
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — State Route 85 has reopened in Buckeye after a crash left a motorcyclist dead, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS says the accident involved a motorcycle and semi-truck on the north lanes near Southern Avenue. The motorcycle rider died at the scene. Officials didn’t say if the semi-truck driver was hurt.
Ariz. Girl, 8, Is Fatally Shot During Road Rage Incident While Coming Home from School Awards Ceremony
One driver had a knife and the other driver had a gun, leaving multiple people injured, police say A young girl was the ultimate victim of a road rage incident that started with a knife fight and ended with gunshots at a Phoenix intersection between two men last week, according to multiple reports. The incident started at a four-way stop after the male driver of a four-door black sedan picked up his daughters from school, according to court documents obtained by AZFamily.com. "[The driver] says [Sidney] Garrand seemingly...
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter dies in northern Arizona car crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, after a firefighter was killed in a crash just over a month ago in northern Arizona. On Thursday, the fire department announced that 35-year-old Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 in a...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix firefighter dies in US 93 crash near Kingman
Chris Carter died after a crash on US 93 at the age of 35. His memorial has been set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 at Christ's Church of the Valley in Peoria.
Teen hospitalized after accidental shooting in Chandler, police say
At about 2:30 p.m., police were called to a home near Hunt Highway and McQueen Road for reports of a shooting.
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighters battle same house fire hours apart
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Numerous Phoenix firefighters worked to extinguish a large house fire that broke out Friday morning, the same home that caught fire hours before. Shortly after 6 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the home on North 36th Drive, near the intersection of 35th and Dunlap avenues. Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and immediately called for a first-alarm response, requesting additional units.
ABC 15 News
1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting near Power Road and Main Street in Mesa
MESA, AZ — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting late Tuesday night in Mesa. Mesa Police Department officials say they received multiple 911 calls about shots fired at an apartment complex near Power Road and Main Street just before 11:30 p.m. Police described...
ABC 15 News
Heads-up for drivers! ADOT has a list of freeway closures as you make weekend plans
The Arizona Department of Transportation will be closing or restricting Valley freeways for road work at different locations and timeframes. This includes the I-17, Loop 101 in Scottsdale, and SR 143 for airport access. On its website, ADOT reported the following closures and restrictions:. Southbound I-17 closed between Greenway Road...
AZFamily
Man dies after fight, two men claim self-defense, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man died Wednesday night after a fight broke out in north Phoenix. Officers were called to a fight near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads around 9:26 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 36-year-old Matthew Couture on the floor. Responding paramedics declared him dead on the scene. Police detained two unnamed men who were with Couture, and detectives later interviewed them. They said they fought Couture in self-defense and were later released.
AZFamily
Dinner in Mesa pizza parlor turned into an attempted murder-suicide
Temperatures are dropping and the wind chill is making it pretty cold in northern Arizona after the region was hit by snow. Phoenix broadcasters own "White Lives Matter" trademark. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Ramses Ja and Quinton “Q” Ward were asked by the previous trademark owner to take it...
ABC 15 News
Man dead after shooting near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road
PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after a deadly shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon. Phoenix police say David Gordon is accused of shooting and killing 47-year-old Dariusz Swiader in the parking lot of the complex near 41st Avenue and McDowell Road. Swiader was reportedly...
AZFamily
Man dead, 2 others hurt after shooting inside Mesa pizza restaurant
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting inside a Mesa pizza restaurant on Wednesday evening. Another man inside the restaurant was also injured by shrapnel. Just before 5 p.m., officers received several 911 calls about shots fired from inside the Desert Peaks Pizza & Grille near Recker and McKellips roads.
Two teens arrested in deadly crash that killed four people in Phoenix
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that killed four people in Phoenix in July.
AZFamily
2 teens arrested after street racing crash in Phoenix left 4 dead, including Lyft driver
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police say they found and arrested the two teenagers who were reportedly racing just before a deadly crash that killed four on July 22 in Phoenix. Investigators said they were able to identify both drivers of the racing vehicles as a teenage girl and a...
ABC 15 News
One dead, two injured after shooting inside Mesa restaurant
MESA, AZ — One person is dead and two others were wounded after a shooting inside a Mesa restaurant Wednesday afternoon. Officers received a call about a shooting inside Desert Peaks Pizza and Grill, near Recker and McKellips roads, just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found 51-year-old Joseph Papineau and a 45-year-old man who had both been struck by gunfire inside the restaurant.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Detectives investigating fatal motorcycle crash
A man was pronounced dead after an early-morning single motorcycle crash on Oct. 28 near 25400 Northeast Cave Creek Road. At about 1:46 a.m. Phoenix police responded to a call of a crash involving a single motorcycle rider. Witnesses stopped along Cave Creek Road to help the motorcycle rider and waited for police to respond.
