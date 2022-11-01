ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Related
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?

The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
CORVALLIS, OR
seattlespectator.com

The Bellarmine Blackout: 40 Hours with No Power

Flashlights in hand, students navigated Bellarmine Hall’s staircases by dim illumination of the overcast Seattle sky Monday morning—the power had been out for over 40 hours. Due to a neighborhood power surge that damaged the hall’s breaker, the residence hall was left without internet, heating or hot water as noted by Seattle University Public Safety in an email Sunday night.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

University of Washington ranked as No. 6 university worldwide

The University of Washington has moved up the ranks of elite global universities, according to U.S. News and World Report. Driving the news: U.S. News' latest list of the world's best colleges and universities placed the UW at No. 6 globally. Reality check: That's one spot higher than last year...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

‘Underwatergate’ scandal put Ivar’s in hot chowder in 2009

It was the summer of 2009. An exciting undersea mystery unexpectedly came to the surface off of Alki Point in West Seattle. The mystery unfolded through a series of YouTube videos. Expertly shot footage showed grizzled undersea explorers diving in Puget Sound to locate and ultimately bring to the surface eerie-looking and barnacle-encrusted 1950s-era billboards advertising Ivar’s restaurants in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Seattle residents aren't prepping for "the big one," poll says

Has Seattle given up on getting ready? Maybe so, a poll on earthquake preparedness in the Pacific Northwest recently found. Driving the news: Residents of the region expect to see a major earthquake in their lifetimes, according to a PEMCO Insurance poll released this fall; but nearly half say they haven't done what they should to prepare.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle faces deteriorating economic outlook

There's some bad news for the Seattle economy as widespread inflation continues to cause concern. Office of Economic and Revenue Forecasts Director Ben Noble says the city's overall economic outlook has worsened since August. "Economic conditions have continued to deteriorate and expectations about future conditions have also deteriorated," Noble said.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

5 things to know Thursday

A series of weather events is lined up to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington late this week into the weekend and continuing into early next week. The first weather event arrives with a cold front accompanied by a "strong" atmospheric river. This system brings...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

2 Washington cities rank in America's top neighborly cities, report finds

A new survey from Neighbor.com reveals America's 25 most neighborly cities, and both Seattle and Spokane made the list. Neighbor.com surveyed 1,000 Americans about how the recent year's challenges have impacted their local communities. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness and more.
SEATTLE, WA
goodfruit.com

Bernadette Gagnier, a young grower from Snohomish, Washington

Family background/Bernadette is pursuing her doctorate in horticulture, specializing in alternative strategies for nematode management in wine grape systems in Washington state. She is the daughter of Jeanette and Rick Gagnier. crops/grapes. business/graduate student, Washington State University. Why viticulture?. My first class, introduction to wines and vines, I knew immediately...
SNOHOMISH, WA

