Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
What They're Saying: Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer on No. 23 Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. No. 23 Oregon State heads up I-5 to Seattle this week for a Friday night...
247Sports
What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
Oregon State vs. Washington Prediction: Beavers and Huskies Meet for Pac-12 After Dark Action on Friday Night
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington Huskies Pac-12 game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Bantams Season Comes to an End Following 17-7 Loss to Ephrata on Wet, Cold Night at Adams Field
CLARKSTON - The season was hanging in the balance when the Clarkston Bantams hosted the Ephrata Tigers in playoff action on a wet and cold evening at Adams Field. With a trip to the 2A State tournament on the line, it was the Tigers who played spoiler, defeating the Bantams 17-7 and putting an end to Clarkston's 2022 season.
seattlespectator.com
The Bellarmine Blackout: 40 Hours with No Power
Flashlights in hand, students navigated Bellarmine Hall’s staircases by dim illumination of the overcast Seattle sky Monday morning—the power had been out for over 40 hours. Due to a neighborhood power surge that damaged the hall’s breaker, the residence hall was left without internet, heating or hot water as noted by Seattle University Public Safety in an email Sunday night.
University of Washington ranked as No. 6 university worldwide
The University of Washington has moved up the ranks of elite global universities, according to U.S. News and World Report. Driving the news: U.S. News' latest list of the world's best colleges and universities placed the UW at No. 6 globally. Reality check: That's one spot higher than last year...
MyNorthwest.com
‘Underwatergate’ scandal put Ivar’s in hot chowder in 2009
It was the summer of 2009. An exciting undersea mystery unexpectedly came to the surface off of Alki Point in West Seattle. The mystery unfolded through a series of YouTube videos. Expertly shot footage showed grizzled undersea explorers diving in Puget Sound to locate and ultimately bring to the surface eerie-looking and barnacle-encrusted 1950s-era billboards advertising Ivar’s restaurants in Seattle.
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
Seattle residents aren't prepping for "the big one," poll says
Has Seattle given up on getting ready? Maybe so, a poll on earthquake preparedness in the Pacific Northwest recently found. Driving the news: Residents of the region expect to see a major earthquake in their lifetimes, according to a PEMCO Insurance poll released this fall; but nearly half say they haven't done what they should to prepare.
KUOW
Seattle faces deteriorating economic outlook
There's some bad news for the Seattle economy as widespread inflation continues to cause concern. Office of Economic and Revenue Forecasts Director Ben Noble says the city's overall economic outlook has worsened since August. "Economic conditions have continued to deteriorate and expectations about future conditions have also deteriorated," Noble said.
This Is Washington's Best Foodie Destination
Eat This, Not That! No. 1 place in every state for people who stay on the hunt for amazing food.
5 things to know Thursday
A series of weather events is lined up to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington late this week into the weekend and continuing into early next week. The first weather event arrives with a cold front accompanied by a "strong" atmospheric river. This system brings...
Aye, Matey! There Be True Life Pirates Off the Coast of Washington State
Did Pirates Ever Roam The Pacific Ocean Near Washington State?. It's hard to believe, but there have actually been pirates off the coast of Washington State. In fact, there have been a few different incidents throughout history that you might not be aware of. One Famous Pirate Lost His Loot...
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Washington
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
q13fox.com
2 Washington cities rank in America's top neighborly cities, report finds
A new survey from Neighbor.com reveals America's 25 most neighborly cities, and both Seattle and Spokane made the list. Neighbor.com surveyed 1,000 Americans about how the recent year's challenges have impacted their local communities. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness and more.
Seattleites hopeful for Powerball win with second-highest jackpot
What would you do if a billion dollars fell into your lap?. That’s the question on the minds of those who entered the Powerball lottery. The Powerball jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one’s lucky numbers were drawn on Halloween. Some Seattleites who spoke with KIRO Newsradio...
goodfruit.com
Bernadette Gagnier, a young grower from Snohomish, Washington
Family background/Bernadette is pursuing her doctorate in horticulture, specializing in alternative strategies for nematode management in wine grape systems in Washington state. She is the daughter of Jeanette and Rick Gagnier. crops/grapes. business/graduate student, Washington State University. Why viticulture?. My first class, introduction to wines and vines, I knew immediately...
Residents warned to brace for power outages as fall storm hits western Washington
As this atmospheric river blows into western Washington, there may be some power outages in the area. Heavy rain and high wind are forecast for the next couple of days. “I don’t like it at all,” Twyla Collins, an Everett resident, said. This combination of wind and rain could lead to major headaches from Seattle to the North Sound.
What's your "swear to never return" place in Seattle?
1. Gasworks park on the 4th of July. Last time I went, I had to walk home (to Pioneer Square)! Takes forever to get out, and somebody launched fireworks at someone else a few times 😡
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
'We know this is a crisis.' Inslee pitches homeless reforms for next Legislature
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee gave a high-level preview of what he will push for during next year’s legislative session to combat homelessness in Washington state from Seattle on Wednesday afternoon. “We know this is a crisis in the state of Washington,” Inslee said at a press conference from the...
Comments / 0