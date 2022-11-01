ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Two Rock Hill tickets came achingly close to a $1 billion win. Here’s what they won

By John Marks
 4 days ago

One small white ball with a number on its side separated a Rock Hill ticket from a billion-dollar win. Twice.

The Powerball jackpot is now up to $1.2 billion after no one in the game matched the full set of numbers drawn on Saturday. It’s the same outcome since early August, and has the game at its second largest ever jackpot. The next draw is Wednesday. Odds of matching all numbers are 1 in 293 million.

Two Rock Hill tickets came as close as possible without winning. Of the 96,000 prizes from $4 to $150,000 won in South Carolina in the latest draw, three tickets were one number shy of the jackpot. A Walterboro winner hit for $150,000. A ticket sold at Energy Fuel on India Hook Road, and another sold at Little Giant No. 5 on Dave Lyle Boulevard, won $50,000 each in Rock Hill.

Tickets are $2 and sold at grocery stores and gas stations across South Carolina. If someone wins the coming jackpot, that person stands to take home almost $600 million. South Carolina has a good record with record jackpots. In 2018, a store in Simpsonville sold the winning ticket in a $1.5 billion Mega Millions game.

What would you do if you won a $1 billion lottery? Let us know here.

