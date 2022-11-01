ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Chronicle

Breaking down Senate, House, governor races that could flip in midterms

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrats this weekend are bracing for potentially steep losses in the House and scrambling to retain control of the Senate and governorships around the country as a midterm election season that bore some surprises comes to a close by adhering to convention, with the party out of power claiming momentum.
GEORGIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

New ownership could re-open the door to a new Commanders stadium

WASHINGTON - From the moment Daniel Snyder confirmed he was exploring options to sell the Washington Commanders, the names of various billionaire investors surfaced as prospective buyers. A parallel conversation is expected soon about rebooting efforts to build a new NFL stadium to replace aging FedEx Field, which is a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Houston Chronicle

States take on PFAS 'forever chemicals' with bans and lawsuits

"Forever chemicals" are everywhere. The thousands of chemicals in the group known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are found in cookware, packaging, cosmetics, clothing, carpet, electronics, firefighting foam and many other products. The chemicals don't naturally break down and are so widespread that they're found in the blood...
FLORIDA STATE
Houston Chronicle

They found their home in college. Then it closed forever.

After a neighboring college in Lincoln, Ill., announced plans to downsize, Aundrae Williams and his friends joked that their school might be next. Then he saw his professors crying. On March 30, after 157 years of history, its president, David Gerlach, announced the closure of Lincoln College forever. Jaylah Bolden...
LINCOLN, IL

