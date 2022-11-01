NYPD cop Gladstone Haynes goes missing while vacationing in Guyana

A Brooklyn cop vacationing in Guyana went missing Sunday while swimming in Orinduik Falls, and the NYPD is assisting in the search for the 17-year department veteran.

Officer Gladstone Haynes, who works in the 70th Precinct, vanished while at the popular tourist site the Orinduik and Kaieteur waterfalls on the border of Guyana and Brazil as part of a tour group, said Demerara Waves Online.

Haynes had reportedly boarded a domestic flight from Guyana’s main airport near the capital of Georgetown to the Cuyuni-Mazaruni region to explore the local attractions.

NYPD Officer Gladstone Haynes has gone missing while on vacation in Guyana. Photo by Hamish Blair/Getty Images

According to the Guyana Times , Haynes went missing while swimming in the falls.

When he failed to resurface at the end of the excursion, an alarm was raised, and local authorities were contacted.

The Guyanese army’s special forces were assisting police with the search-and-rescue operation aimed at finding the missing cop, the Times said.

Haynes was swimming at Orinduik Falls during a tour when he went missing. Photo by Hamish Blair/Getty Images

The NYPD confirmed to The Post on Tuesday that the department is helping Guyanese authorities in the search for Haynes.

According to publicly available records, Haynes has been on the force since 2005 — and at the 70th Precinct since 2017 — and earned $105,000 last year.