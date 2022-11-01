Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Angels News: MLB Writer Predicts Shohei Ohtani Trade to Dodgers This Offseason
He's the second Bleacher Report writer to predict an Ohtani trade to the Dodgers this winter.
The Yankees may have a new super utilityman on the roster
In today’s baseball, it’s very important to have versatility: managers like to deploy several defensive alignments and lineups, and if they have players who can field multiple positions successfully, their job will be much easier. The New York Yankees, fortunately, have this on their roster. DJ LeMahieu is...
Dodgers: Max Muncy Finds Himself in Awkward Position Following Recent World Series Ruling
Astros catcher Martin Maldonado inadvertently broke a safety rule by using an illegal bat — a violation multiple Dodgers players were also accidentally guilty of in 2021.
Yankees make ‘easy’ decision on homegrown star pitcher
NEW YORK — Luis Severino ain’t going anywhere. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team plans to pick up the $15-million team option on the right-handed starting pitcher’s contract for 2023. “I mean, I haven’t talked to anybody about it. But he’s a really impactful pitcher....
Phillies Fans Fight in Women's Bathroom During World Series
A group of Phillies fans brawled in the women's bathroom during Game 4 of the World Series.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman’s fate is ‘100%’ decided, MLB insider says
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “one source said it’s ‘100 percent’ Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will be back next season.”. Cashman’s current contract expires at the end of the year and he’s been...
thecomeback.com
Justin Verlander sets dubious World Series record
Justin Verlander had a 1-0 lead before he ever took the mound for the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night. One hitter into his outing, that lead was gone and Verlander had made history — though not of the good kind.
Jose Altuve tried to pass along tip to Alex Bregman in Game 5
Jose Altuve had a big at-bat to lead off Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, and he wanted to pass along a tip to a teammate. Altuve sent the second pitch of the game off the wall in right-center field for a double, and he advanced to third on an error.
milb.com
Pedro Grifol Named White Sox Manager
Pedro Grifol, who managed the Everett AquaSox from 2003 to 2005, was named Chicago White Sox manager today. He will replace Hall of Famer Tony LaRussa, who announced in early October that he was stepping aside due to health issues. During his three seasons with the AquaSox he had a 116-113 record and worked with future all-stars Felix Hernandez, Adam Jones, Bryan LaHair, Asdrubal Cabrera and Michael Saunders. This will be Grifol’s first managerial job in the majors.
milb.com
Youngsters from Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket Enjoy Games 1 and 2 of World Series in Houston
The Worcester Red Sox continued a Rhode Island tradition that dates back 72 years by sending two kids with their chaperones to Games 1 and 2 of the World Series that took place in Houston last Friday and Saturday. Nallah Goss (10) and Nolan Myers (9) from the Boys &...
Comments / 0