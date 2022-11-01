ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NJ.com

Yankees make ‘easy’ decision on homegrown star pitcher

NEW YORK — Luis Severino ain’t going anywhere. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team plans to pick up the $15-million team option on the right-handed starting pitcher’s contract for 2023. “I mean, I haven’t talked to anybody about it. But he’s a really impactful pitcher....
NEW YORK STATE
thecomeback.com

Justin Verlander sets dubious World Series record

Justin Verlander had a 1-0 lead before he ever took the mound for the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night. One hitter into his outing, that lead was gone and Verlander had made history — though not of the good kind.
HOUSTON, TX
milb.com

Pedro Grifol Named White Sox Manager

Pedro Grifol, who managed the Everett AquaSox from 2003 to 2005, was named Chicago White Sox manager today. He will replace Hall of Famer Tony LaRussa, who announced in early October that he was stepping aside due to health issues. During his three seasons with the AquaSox he had a 116-113 record and worked with future all-stars Felix Hernandez, Adam Jones, Bryan LaHair, Asdrubal Cabrera and Michael Saunders. This will be Grifol’s first managerial job in the majors.
CHICAGO, IL

