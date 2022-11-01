Pedro Grifol, who managed the Everett AquaSox from 2003 to 2005, was named Chicago White Sox manager today. He will replace Hall of Famer Tony LaRussa, who announced in early October that he was stepping aside due to health issues. During his three seasons with the AquaSox he had a 116-113 record and worked with future all-stars Felix Hernandez, Adam Jones, Bryan LaHair, Asdrubal Cabrera and Michael Saunders. This will be Grifol’s first managerial job in the majors.

