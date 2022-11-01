ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

DraftKings Ohio promo code: get $200 bonus, chance at $100k free bet

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Eager Ohio bettors anticipating the arrival of mobile sports betting can secure a guaranteed $200 bonus with our DraftKings Ohio promo code offer...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

St. Edward steamrolls past Massillon Jackson, 42-0, to reach Division I regional semifinal

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — It didn’t take long once again for the St. Edward Eagles to establish their superiority on the football field. Quarterback Casey Bullock completed 10 of 12 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the first half Friday, as top-seeded St. Edward powered its way to a 35-0 halftime lead that eventually turned into 42-0 whitewashing of visiting Massillon Jackson in a Division I, Region 1 regional quarterfinal matchup at Lakewood High School.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

OHSAA football playoffs: How Northeast Ohio teams fared in regional quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how Northeast Ohio high school football teams fared in Friday’s regional quarterfinal round of the OHSAA playoffs. Olmsted Falls quarterback James Rosol ran for a touchdown and threw 32-yard touchdown pass to Rocco Conti as the Bulldogs advanced on the road. Conti also rushed for 95 yards and 19-yard fourth quarter touchdown to seal the victory.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy