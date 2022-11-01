Read full article on original website
Cleveland hits record high of 77 degrees Saturday, National Weather Service says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland beat a record Saturday afternoon, hitting a high of 77 degrees at 2 p.m. at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service confirmed. The last time Cleveland hit a record on this day was in 2015 when temperatures reached up to 76...
Fishing guide Andy Emrisko almost does it again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was almost fishing deja vu all over again as legendary Litchfield fishing guide Andy Emrisko took his friend, Mike Rosby of Brooklyn Heights, fishing for Lake Erie walleye on Wednesday off the coast of Bratenahl, just east of downtown Cleveland. Rosby hauled in a jumbo...
Respiratory virus spikes, stressing Northeast Ohio hospitals: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Respiratory syncytial virus is one of the most common children’s illnesses, causing running noses, coughs and fever – usually starting in the late fall and running through early spring. The...
U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker near Sheffield Lake, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The U.S. Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor is searching for a kayaker who went missing Saturday afternoon. The kayaker was reported missing just after 3:30 p.m. and was last seen in the area of Sheffield Lake, U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes said on Twitter. The coast guard...
Ohio’s COVID-19 maps worsens with 7 counties designated red by CDC for high transmission concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 outlook worsened in Ohio this week, with seven counties designated red, for high COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. The last time Ohio had more than one county designated red was late September. Cuyahoga, along with Ashtabula,...
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
BetMGM Ohio: score the pre-registration bonus for $200 before launch
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetMGM Ohio is preparing to launch in 2023, which means there is still time to pre-register and lock in an early bonus. Sports...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: get $200 bonus, chance at $100k free bet
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Eager Ohio bettors anticipating the arrival of mobile sports betting can secure a guaranteed $200 bonus with our DraftKings Ohio promo code offer...
Economic vacuum widens as Severance Town Center dies a slow death: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Heading to my dentist’s office near Severance Town Center, I tried to recreate in my mind what the shopping mall was like when it served as the heartbeat of Cleveland Heights. I thought of the department stores there, like Halle’s and Higbee’s. Richman Brothers had...
Jim Jordan is Ohio’s political bomb thrower, so what does Northeast Ohio think of him? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News and a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump. Yet somehow, much of Northeast Ohio doesn’t know who he is. We’re talking about a Baldwin Wallace poll on Today in Ohio. Listen...
See how St. Ignatius stunned Cleveland Heights, 50-49, with 28-point comeback
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Down 28 points at halftime, St. Ignatius found a way to rally at Cleveland Heights for a 50-49 win in the OHSAA Division I football playoffs. The Wildcats will now face rival St. Edward on Friday next week at a neutral site in the Region 1 semifinals.
Will there be basketball life at Cleveland State after Dennis Gates? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Dennis Gates left Cleveland State and took two of his star Vikings players to his new job at Missouri. In his three seasons at CSU, Gates won back-to-back Horizon League titles. The Vikings also went to the 2021 NCAA tournament and to the 2022 NIT. He had a 39-19 record in his last two seasons.
Riverside gets school-record 11th win in 62-28 playoff rout of Nordonia
PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Jason Mackey was the horse that Nordonia Knights could not ride. The junior running back had three first-half touchdowns as Riverside defeated the Knights, 62-28, on Friday to advance to the Division II, Region 5 semifinals. The Beavers will take on Hudson, who defeated Walsh Jesuit on Friday, next week at a site to be determined.
OHSAA second-round football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the first-round scores in the OHSAA state football playoff for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 21. Chagrin Falls Kenston 31, Youngs. Chaney High School 7. Chardon 35, Geneva 7. Youngs. Ursuline 45, Tallmadge 28. Region 10=. Regional Quarterfinal=. Mansfield...
St. Edward steamrolls past Massillon Jackson, 42-0, to reach Division I regional semifinal
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — It didn’t take long once again for the St. Edward Eagles to establish their superiority on the football field. Quarterback Casey Bullock completed 10 of 12 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the first half Friday, as top-seeded St. Edward powered its way to a 35-0 halftime lead that eventually turned into 42-0 whitewashing of visiting Massillon Jackson in a Division I, Region 1 regional quarterfinal matchup at Lakewood High School.
OHSAA football playoffs: How Northeast Ohio teams fared in regional quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how Northeast Ohio high school football teams fared in Friday’s regional quarterfinal round of the OHSAA playoffs. Olmsted Falls quarterback James Rosol ran for a touchdown and threw 32-yard touchdown pass to Rocco Conti as the Bulldogs advanced on the road. Conti also rushed for 95 yards and 19-yard fourth quarter touchdown to seal the victory.
St. Ignatius makes ‘some magic happen’ in 50-49 comeback win at Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — “Make some magic happen.”. St. Ignatius coach Chuck Kyle told that to his players at halftime Friday night, trailing Cleveland Heights by 28 points in the OHSAA Division I regional quarterfinals.
Hey LeBron, want to see a Cleveland Browns museum? You’re officially invited
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Browns super fan Ray Prisby has extended an invitation to LeBron James: Come visit my museum. OK, it’s not a formal museum, but it might as well be. Prisby, who has been recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his fandom, has scores of artifacts on the Browns, in particular Jim Brown.
OHSAA football regional quarterfinal live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 12 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area during the first round of the OHSAA playoffs. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7...
