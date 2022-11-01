Property search for new eastern fire station is on in Golden Valley

A location search for the next fire station in Golden Valley is underway, with a particular focus on areas near Highway 100. Officials hope to have a location option, if not two, before the Golden Valley City Council in a special meeting this fall.

According to the Golden Valley officials, the options will be presented to the Golden Valley City Council in a closed session. Presenting the options will be city staff members and representatives from the hired consulting and architecture firm BKV Group. Members of the public will not be able to attend or view this meeting.

After this meeting, city staff members will begin reaching out to those who own the property or would be otherwise “impacted” by the selection.

Seeking a central eastern station

In late October, the city presented to the public its need for a new station via an open house.

Main arguments in favor of the new station focus on the outdated facilities that make up the current, three-station model. The stations were built when equipment, including fire engines, was smaller. The department is also shifting away from its paid-on-call model to a duty crew to address recruitment issues, which necessitates the addition of lodging quarters at stations.

Instead of modernizing all three stations, the department plans to consolidate into two stations, pare down its equipment and improve response times.

Because Stations #2 and #3 are situated near the edge of city boundaries to the northeast and southeast, the city is planning to decommission them and construct an all-new, more central eastern station.

The city is seeking $17 million in bonding from the Minnesota State Legislature to fund the station.

Downtown Station #1 on Golden Valley Road is not being considered for decommissioning because of its significant coverage of the western and central regions of the city.

Ideal zone chosen

At the open house, officials also named its priorities in choosing a site. The “core values” guiding the site selection are location, size of land, cost, impact to area, traffic and sustainability. The “values” will be used to score potential sites.

Project planners have established a “proposed development corridor in which the new station would most ideally be located. The corridor is a zone extending a half-mile to the east and a half-mile to the west of Highway 100. The highway runs north-south on the eastern third of the city.

Golden Valley Fire Chief John Crelly previously told the Sun Post that an ideal station would be in proximity to both Highway 100 and Highway 55.

Park will not be considered

One option that won’t be considered for the new station is Scheid Park, located at 1856 Toledo Avenue.

The park was previously considered due to its location and existing ownership by the city. The idea was unpopular with nearby residents, who organized into “Friends of Scheid Park” and “Save Scheid Park” advocacy groups to ensure the preservation of the land as recreation and green space. It even resulted in a 700+ signature petition, given to the city council during 2018 considerations.

Station planning documents made by BKV Group and shared at the open house reiterate that the park will not be considered for the station.

“The City Council has stated a fire station should not be located in Scheid Park. That area is excluded from this study and from future planning,” the document reads.

Next steps

A feedback window is currently open for residents who want to share their input. Access the feedback form at bit.ly/3U4iEWW .

Learn more about the project at bit.ly/3gTCxSn .