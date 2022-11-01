ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears get Chase Claypool from Steelers in 2022 NFL trade deadline deal

By Jeremy Layton
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The Bears continue to wheel and deal ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline.

According to ESPN, the Pittsburgh Steelers are trading third-year wide receiver Chase Claypool to Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S5Ryi_0iueC7g900
Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) makes a catch against the Dolphins last month.
Kim Hukari/Image of Sport/Sipa U

Follow the New York Post’s NFL trade deadline live tracker for the latest news, updates and analysis of every transaction on Tuesday.

The deal comes after the Bears have been major players ahead of the deadline. In the last week, Chicago traded star pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a fourth-round pick, then sent linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens for second- and fifth-round picks.

The Bears now get an additional weapon for second-year quarterback Justin Fields, who has shown signs of growth in recent weeks despite having little to work with in the passing game.

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America's oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands.

