Bears get Chase Claypool from Steelers in 2022 NFL trade deadline deal

The Bears continue to wheel and deal ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline.

According to ESPN, the Pittsburgh Steelers are trading third-year wide receiver Chase Claypool to Chicago.

The deal comes after the Bears have been major players ahead of the deadline. In the last week, Chicago traded star pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a fourth-round pick, then sent linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens for second- and fifth-round picks.

The Bears now get an additional weapon for second-year quarterback Justin Fields, who has shown signs of growth in recent weeks despite having little to work with in the passing game.