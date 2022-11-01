Who is Richard Allen? What we know about the Delphi murder suspect

Richard Matthew Allen was arrested in the notorious Delphi murders, in which two Indiana teen girls were killed while hiking near their hometown five years ago, police confirmed Monday.

Cops believe Allen killed Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, whose bodies were found on a hiking trail on Valentine’s Day 2017, a day after the young girls disappeared.

Here’s what we know about Allen , who walked around as a free man and was a well-known member of his community for five years following the slayings:

Allen is a 50-year-old Indiana resident who worked at CVS as a licensed pharmacy technician.

“It’s concerning that he’s a local guy,” Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said during a news conference on Monday.

He even once processed photos at the CVS for Libby’s family, her grandmother told reporters, and creepily, posters about the murdered girls were hanging Monday in the location where Allen worked.

“He just blended right in,” local resident and CVS customer Betty Cummings told the Indy Star. “You wouldn’t even suspect the guy.”

“He was always nice. Anybody would tell you that,” A.J. Robinson told the paper. “You’d never think in a million years.”

Robinson told the paper that he’s blind and Allen would always ask if he needed help at the pharmacy.

Allen was a regular at the now-closed JC’s Bar and Grill, the Indy Star reported Monday.

The owner, Bob Matlock, told the paper the accused killer would come in with his wife three to four times a week, and that Allen liked to play pool.

“They were a good family couple,” Matlock said. “That’s what I guess was the biggest shock.”

Matlock said the families of the murdered girls would come to the bar, too.

Allen tends to go by Rick or Ricky, according to WTHR .

Allen lived in Mexico, Indiana, before moving to Delphi in 2006, according to FOX 59 , citing public records.

He has lived in the same home since then, the station reported, and it’s close to the trails where the two girls were found.

Allen also appears to have a clean criminal record. He had three traffic violations in the last two decades, and paid all his fines on time, Fox 59 said.