Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Chase Claypool: Report

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears , sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN 's Field Yates on Tuesday (November 1) shortly before the 4:00 p.m. trade deadline.

The Steelers will reportedly receive a 2023 second-round pick as trade compensation, a source told ESPN 's Adam Schefter .

Claypool currently has 28 receptions for 266 yards and one touchdown during his first seven games of the 2022 NFL season.

The former Notre Dame standout was selected by the Steelers at No. 49 overall in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft and was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team during a breakout first season, which included recording a career best 62 receptions for 873 yards and nine touchdowns.

Claypool also recorded 59 receptions for 860 yards and two touchdowns during his second NFL season.

The third-year receiver was mentioned in several trade rumors following the team's decision to sign fellow receiver Diontae Johnson to a two-year, $36.71 million deal this past offseason.

Johnson, who currently leads the Steelers in receptions (43) and receiving yards (372), is coming off a career season in which he set new personal bests for receptions (107), receiving yards (1,161) and touchdowns (8).

