Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

The 20 Worst Halloween Candies

Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
studyfinds.org

Oh, the horror: Parents steal a third of their kids’ Halloween candy!

NEW YORK — There are few days on the calendar as magical for young children as Halloween. It’s the one day each year we all get to celebrate everything spooky, scary, and macabre. All Hallows’ Eve is especially fun for kids as they get to dress up as their favorite characters and patrol the neighborhood collecting something far more valuable than money — candy! It seems kids aren’t the only ones with a sweet tooth every October 31st, though. According to a new survey of 2,000 U.S. parents with children between the ages of 3-15, two-thirds of respondents have stolen candy that their kids collected while trick or treating.
iheart.com

Mom Finds Cannabis Gummy Worms In 5-Year-Old's Halloween Candy

A Missouri mother was shocked to find a package containing cannabis-infused gummy worms mixed in with the Halloween candy her five-year-old collected during a trunk-or-treat event over the weekend. Tiffany Burroughs told KMOV that she took her three boys, ages one, two, and five, to the trunk-or-treat at a local...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
Scary Mommy

Handy Dad Builds Living Monster Door To Scare Trick-Or-Treaters On Halloween

Just when you thought your Halloween decorations were on point, this Iowa dad goes and constructs a living, interactive monster door that puts all other front stoops to shame. Greg Dietzenbach decided he wanted to scare trick-or-treaters this year, so he built an interactive piece that’s part Cookie Monster and part front door. Nicknaming it the “Monst-DOOR,” the wooden contraption comes to purple monster life as kids approach, screaming one-liners like, “Do you like candy? Well, I’m going to eat you!”
IOWA STATE
KISS 106

Is Stealing Halloween Candy Off Of Someone’s Porch Illegal in Indiana and Kentucky?

Some people are full of tricks instead of treats, but can they actually get into trouble for it?. When you take the kids out trick or treating, I think everyone can agree that there is a certain etiquette to follow. Don't walk in people's landscaping, stick to the walkways, don't trick or treat if the lights are off, and take only one piece of candy if someone leaves the candy bowl out. However, not everyone follows these simple Halloween rules, and ruin the fun for everyone.
INDIANA STATE
AOL Corp

Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween candy prank is officially back and making kids cry again

Jimmy Kimmel put a pause on the annual Halloween candy prank during the past two years, reasoning that children have had it hard enough during the pandemic. For years, each Halloween the late night host would instruct parents to tell their kids they'd eaten all their collected candy and record their reactions. While never fun for the kids, this seemed like imposing unnecessary hardship on already upset little minds during lockdown.
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

