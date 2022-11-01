Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Related
The 20 Worst Halloween Candies
Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
The best Halloween candy, according to trick-or-treaters
When it comes to buying Halloween candy, do you go with something you like or what you think the kids will want? Here’s a little insight on what trick-or-treaters are hoping to collect this year.
Ohio's favorite Halloween candy is hated by people across America🍬
Whether you love it or hate it, candy corn lives in all our minds rent-free during October. Debate surrounds the divisive treat every spooky season, with opinions falling on all ends of the spectrum. However, according to a recent study by the oral care platform Byte, candy corn is Ohio's...
studyfinds.org
Oh, the horror: Parents steal a third of their kids’ Halloween candy!
NEW YORK — There are few days on the calendar as magical for young children as Halloween. It’s the one day each year we all get to celebrate everything spooky, scary, and macabre. All Hallows’ Eve is especially fun for kids as they get to dress up as their favorite characters and patrol the neighborhood collecting something far more valuable than money — candy! It seems kids aren’t the only ones with a sweet tooth every October 31st, though. According to a new survey of 2,000 U.S. parents with children between the ages of 3-15, two-thirds of respondents have stolen candy that their kids collected while trick or treating.
Mom Steals Several Buckets of Candy While Trick-or-Treating With Son, Then Blames Him When Caught
Every now and then, a trick-or-treater will come across a home where the owners decided to just do everyone a solid and leave their candy bowls out, fully stashed. Those homes are the best. Not only do they save trick-or-treaters some time on the clock, but they allow kids to pick out which candies they want.
Maryland family orders prop casket for Halloween party, finds dead woman’s belongings, including her ashes
A Baltimore family ordered a prop casket for Halloween and found a dead woman's belongings inside, including her ashes, according to a report.
What are the chances of fentanyl in Halloween candy?
Should you be worried about rainbow fentanyl making its way into your kid's candy?
iheart.com
Mom Finds Cannabis Gummy Worms In 5-Year-Old's Halloween Candy
A Missouri mother was shocked to find a package containing cannabis-infused gummy worms mixed in with the Halloween candy her five-year-old collected during a trunk-or-treat event over the weekend. Tiffany Burroughs told KMOV that she took her three boys, ages one, two, and five, to the trunk-or-treat at a local...
Police warn about candy look-a-like drugs, edibles ahead of Halloween
(WTAJ) — While not cheap, and hardly given away, edibles that look like candy could be confused with actual candy and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are alerting parents ahead of Halloween. Over the years, edibles have risen in popularity and have grown to mimic many popular, well-known candy packaging such as Sweet Tartz, Sour Patch […]
Handy Dad Builds Living Monster Door To Scare Trick-Or-Treaters On Halloween
Just when you thought your Halloween decorations were on point, this Iowa dad goes and constructs a living, interactive monster door that puts all other front stoops to shame. Greg Dietzenbach decided he wanted to scare trick-or-treaters this year, so he built an interactive piece that’s part Cookie Monster and part front door. Nicknaming it the “Monst-DOOR,” the wooden contraption comes to purple monster life as kids approach, screaming one-liners like, “Do you like candy? Well, I’m going to eat you!”
Woman refuses to give out 'fun-size' candy at Halloween: 'All kids deserve full-size candy bars'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When it comes to trick or treating, the neighborhood kids know where the good candy is. For example, my grandmother always refused to hand out fun-size candy bars. She didn't think they were very fun at all.
Is Stealing Halloween Candy Off Of Someone’s Porch Illegal in Indiana and Kentucky?
Some people are full of tricks instead of treats, but can they actually get into trouble for it?. When you take the kids out trick or treating, I think everyone can agree that there is a certain etiquette to follow. Don't walk in people's landscaping, stick to the walkways, don't trick or treat if the lights are off, and take only one piece of candy if someone leaves the candy bowl out. However, not everyone follows these simple Halloween rules, and ruin the fun for everyone.
The Texas Pixy Stix Murder That Almost Ended Halloween
You were probably warned at least once in your life to be careful about your Halloween candy. From razor blades to poison, there have been millions of parents in US history to have shown concern over their kids Halloween treats. But why? Just parental panic, or is there really a...
AOL Corp
Video reveals boy dressed as Spider-Man donating candy to empty bowl on Halloween
In an act as sweet as Halloween, a young New Jersey trick-or-treater dressed as Spider-Man went viral after a doorbell camera caught him filling an empty bowl with his own candy. Landon Barker approached a home in Toms River, New Jersey, when he noticed a bowl of candy left for...
27 Brutally Hysterical Parents Who Nailed The Hell Out Of Halloween With Kids In One Single Tweet
"You might think my house is haunted, but it's just my kids leaving all the drawers and cabinets open."
Scoot: Rainbow fentanyl, tainted candy are Halloween urban myths
The fear over “rainbow fentanyl” in Halloween candy fits the perennial threat of tainted Halloween candy. But let’s set the record straight: the fear over tainted Halloween candy or razor blades in apples was based on hoaxes - urban myths.
Trick-or-treaters refill empty candy bowl
These kids in Minnesota noticed an empty candy bowl on a porch on Halloween. So they started refilling it with their own candy.
McDonald's brings back Halloween Happy Meal Pails in time for trick-or-treating - but it's not just for candy anymore
McDonald's continues its use of nostalgia for marketing after announcing the return of its Halloween Happy Meal Pails.
AOL Corp
Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween candy prank is officially back and making kids cry again
Jimmy Kimmel put a pause on the annual Halloween candy prank during the past two years, reasoning that children have had it hard enough during the pandemic. For years, each Halloween the late night host would instruct parents to tell their kids they'd eaten all their collected candy and record their reactions. While never fun for the kids, this seemed like imposing unnecessary hardship on already upset little minds during lockdown.
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0