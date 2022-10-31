Read full article on original website
Beautiful smiles at Partners in Diversity’s Say Hey event
Say Hey! is the largest multi-cultural networking event in the region. Each quarter, Partners in Diversity connects local businesses and community members with professionals of color who recently relocated to Oregon or southwest Washington. Recently relocated professionals of color (aka Honorees) are introduced during a special portion of the program. This November’s event was held in the Smith Memorial Student Union Ballroom at Portland State University.
