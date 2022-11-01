ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

CBS Announces Special ‘Fire Country’ Episode For January After AFC Championship Football Game

Fire Country fans rejoice! CBS has just confirmed that a special episode of the drama series would air in January after the eye network airs the AFC Championship game. The announcement of this was made during CBS’ broadcast of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The football game is set to take place on Sunday, January 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET with the Max Thieriot led show airing right after. Fire Country has been a hit with viewers ranking as the No. 1 new series this season averaging 8.26 million viewers to date. The...
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy