Greensboro Grasshoppers donate to church whose food pantry was robbed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Hoppers are coming to the rescue after a Greensboro church had hundreds of dollars worth of product stolen from their food pantry.

Vandalia Presbyterian Church was robbed last week . Thieves came in through a window and took $800 worth of frozen meat. Then they pried their way into the pastor’s office and stole a computer.

The church is determined to continue helping families in need. The Greensboro Grasshoppers announced that they would help out, too.

On Tuesday, the baseball team delivered a $1,000 check to Vandalia Presbyterian in hopes that it would help offset their losses and make sure they continue helping those in need.

“It breaks your heart that people would steal food from a church like Vandalia Presbyterian, who is trying so hard to help the hungry people in our community,” said Grasshoppers President and General Manager Donald Moore. “Hopefully our donation allows the church to service this population without interruption.”

“Whoever did it, I’d like to know what their motive is. Did they need food for themselves? Did they want to steal food and then sell it? We just don’t know,” said Paul Ridolfi, a part-time minister at the church.

Vandalia Presbyterian works in conjunction with the Second Harvest Food Bank to feed people in the community, a need that the church says has been growing rapidly in recent months.

