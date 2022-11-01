Read full article on original website
Homeland Grocery Stores Names Criscione As President, CEO
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based HAC Inc., parent company of Homeland Grocery Stores, has announced David Criscione as its president and CEO after the board conducted a nationwide search assisted by Bryant Park Search Partners. “We were focused on finding an individual whose values align with our employee owners’ values, has deep...
Winn-Dixie Donates $366K To American Cancer Society Campaign
Jacksonville, Florida-based Winn-Dixie has donated $366,000 to the American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” campaign to raise funds that support breast cancer patients, survivors and caregivers. This donation was possible through contributions from customers and employees during the grocer’s community donation program held in stores...
Perdue Foundation’s $20K Grant Helps Fund Leadership Program
Perdue Farms is supporting La Plaza Delaware and its Latino leadership program with a $20,000 grant funded through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation. La Plaza Delaware is a nonprofit created to increase opportunities and prosperity for Latino and minority-owned businesses. The donation is part of the company’s “Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors” outreach focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities.
Stater Bros. Kicks Off Campaign To Address Food Insecurity
California-based Stater Bros. Charities is partnering with all 171 Stater Bros. locations in its Harvesting Hope Campaign to address food insecurity in the communities it serves. During the campaign, which runs through Dec. 31, shoppers will have an opportunity to donate their change into Harvesting Hope coin collection canisters or...
