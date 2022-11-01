Read full article on original website
Lafayette Motorist Points Out Dangers of Roadway ‘Courtesy’
When we are at the store or other venue, we often will hold the door for someone who is approaching. If we are offered a smile, we smile back. If someone helps us with something, we say "thank you". All of these examples of courtesy are fully acceptable, but what...
Welsh to Increase Traffic Fines for I-10 Violations
Motorists who drive along I-10 in South Louisiana had better mind their P's and Q's when they travel through the town of Welsh. That's because that Jefferson Davis Parish town is stepping up its traffic enforcement game and they're beefing up the cost you'll have to pay should you violate a traffic law along the Interstate.
Youngsville Traffic Alert- Bonin Road Closing
"Along with the sunshine, there's gotta be a little rain sometimes" is a lesson we've been taught long before Lynn Anderson put the words to music. And when it comes to progress, we frequently have to "put up with" a slight inconvenience for a short while as improvements are made.
Here Are Acadiana’s Favorite Places for Bread/Rolls
In South Louisiana a good piece of bread or a perfect roll to sop up the gravy on a plate, well, life may not get any better than that—a little life kiss, right?. A slice of cajun garlic bread, bread with only butter, a melt-in-your-mouth roll all of those variations of bread add to the thrill of eating a delicious meal.
Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust
A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police. Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.
Youngsville Residents Petition Against New Neighborhood
Some residents of Youngsville are asking their neighbors to sign a petition to try to prevent a new development from being built. With the continued growth of their city and (what appears to be) an increase in flood events, it is easy to understand their concern. The new development is...
Old Voodoo Island Daiquiris on Johnston St Demolished, Making Way for New PJ’s Coffee Location
What I love about Lafayette is that we don't seem to like eyesores when it comes to businesses. And that's exactly what's happening with one Johnston St site. The small building that most recently was home to Voodoo Island Daiquiris at 4480 Johnston Street has been demolished with plans for a new building to be constructed at that location.
Lafayette’s First Female Police Chief Is Now Officially on the Job
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette's new police chief, Judith Estorge, has a lot of plans to bring the community together. At a press conference and reception for her inauguration to the job, Estorge talked about being visible and transparent in the community. "My goal is to listen to your concerns...
Crematory Worker in Lafayette Fired after Sharing Details of Woman’s Cremation
A tragic car crash became even more traumatic for family members of Tyler Nicole Girard according to a report by KLFY. A crematory worker has been fired after leaking information about the woman's cremation. As we reported, Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 27-year-old Tyler...
Local Woman Left Bruised, Claims Church Point Police Used Unnecessary Force During Arrest Over Tint
An Acadia Parish woman is speaking out after she claims she was dragged out of her vehicle and arrested by Church Point Police. Sarah Hebert posted about her experience on Facebook, claiming that Church Point Police used unnecessary force after stopping her for illegal window tint. Hebert says she was...
Mel’s Diner Issues Statement in Response to Employee Facing Backlash for Alleged Remarks on Social Media
Mel's Diner is speaking out on Facebook after alleged comments from one of their employees went viral, sparking backlash on social media. The official Facebook page for the Lafayette location of Mel's Diner posted a statement on Saturday morning (Nov 5.) that welcomed "all to dine" and condemned "any degradation of all challenged individuals."
Lafayette Man’s Video Makes Finals on America’s Funniest Videos
A Lafayette man's video has been chosen as a finalist on ABC's America's Funniest Videos. American's Funniest Videos, the viewer-submitted video clip show, has been providing funny falls, hilarious hiccups, and soul-crushing blows below the belt since Bob Saget first hosted the show in 1989. Now hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro,...
Lafayette attorney makes history as 1st Black female district public defender
Martin hopes her work speaks the loudest for the people
Northside Student Arrested for Threat That Forced School Evacuation
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have made an arrest in the wake of a social media threat that forced Northside High School students to evacuate the campus on Friday. According to LPSS, a social media threat was posted that forced the school to evacuate students. Law enforcement cleared the scene and students were allowed to later return to class. One juvenile was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on one count of terrorizing.
3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge’s Candidate Has Signs Vandalized
There are two candidates for judge on the Court of Appeal for the 3rd District for Section 2D. One of the candidates running for the job is current 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett. While we are only days away from the election, unfortunately, someone has decided to become...
Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic Being Held This Saturday at Cajundome
If you need to get your dog up to speed on their rabies vaccination, then there's a free event being held this weekend in Lafayette. The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center along with Wild Cat SpayNation for Dogs and Cats are offering free rabies vaccines for dogs only on Saturday, November 5.
Student at Opelousas Catholic Performs National Anthem With Accordion [VIDEO]
Turn up the volume for this one. A student at Opelousas Catholic performed the National Anthem before the student body and he did so while playing his accordion. Kade Domec wowed those who were in attendance for the school gathering and now his performance of the National Anthem at his school is getting a lot of attention on social media.
‘Person of Interest’ Wanted in Connection with Crowley Theft Case
Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers officials are asking for the public's help in identifying a 'Person of Interest in a theft case. Officials with the Crowley Police Department want to identify this man to ask some questions about the case. What Happened with This Case?. Crowley Police Department detectives are hoping...
The Little Big Cup Hosting Stars of The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Cancer Benefit
The Little Big Cup restaurant in Arnaudville is putting on a really cool event on Saturday, November 19, 2022. They will be hosting stars of the daytime soap operas The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Red Oak Landing 51LS (a private airstrip and hangar) in Sunset, Louisiana for their 5th event benefiting the Cancer Support Community.
