Lafayette, LA

Classic Rock 105.1

Welsh to Increase Traffic Fines for I-10 Violations

Motorists who drive along I-10 in South Louisiana had better mind their P's and Q's when they travel through the town of Welsh. That's because that Jefferson Davis Parish town is stepping up its traffic enforcement game and they're beefing up the cost you'll have to pay should you violate a traffic law along the Interstate.
WELSH, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Here Are Acadiana’s Favorite Places for Bread/Rolls

In South Louisiana a good piece of bread or a perfect roll to sop up the gravy on a plate, well, life may not get any better than that—a little life kiss, right?. A slice of cajun garlic bread, bread with only butter, a melt-in-your-mouth roll all of those variations of bread add to the thrill of eating a delicious meal.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust

A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police. Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Northside Student Arrested for Threat That Forced School Evacuation

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have made an arrest in the wake of a social media threat that forced Northside High School students to evacuate the campus on Friday. According to LPSS, a social media threat was posted that forced the school to evacuate students. Law enforcement cleared the scene and students were allowed to later return to class. One juvenile was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on one count of terrorizing.
KPEL 96.5

The Little Big Cup Hosting Stars of The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Cancer Benefit

The Little Big Cup restaurant in Arnaudville is putting on a really cool event on Saturday, November 19, 2022. They will be hosting stars of the daytime soap operas The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Red Oak Landing 51LS (a private airstrip and hangar) in Sunset, Louisiana for their 5th event benefiting the Cancer Support Community.
SUNSET, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

