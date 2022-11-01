ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes

>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Wolf signs law to suspend vehicle registrations of Pennsylvania Turnpike toll scofflaws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills for turnpike travel. After the law takes effect in two months, the process will start with the Turnpike Commission notifying registrants they are seeking to have their registrations suspended. At least a month later, the toll agency can ask the Transportation Department to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Local councilman wants reductions for proposed budget cuts

One Erie City councilman is proposing the administration cut 5% of the 2023 budget. Councilman Ed Brzezinski is proposing a budget cut in 2023. He said he’s trying to get the administration’s attention. In Tuesday’s meeting, the council tabled the ordinance. Brzezinski said he hopes the council revisits this topic before the end of the […]
ERIE, PA
FOX 43

Gov. Wolf signs 66 bills, including a package of tax credits

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf signed a flurry of bills Thursday, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles, as the two-year legislative session winds down. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for...
HARRISBURG, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Shapiro speaks of opportunity for Pa., delivers dire warnings about his opponent

Pennsylvania voters are five days away from the most crucial election of their lifetimes, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro told supporters at a rally Thursday in Harrisburg. Shapiro spoke about his vision to create a stronger commonwealth for Pennsylvania residents and their children. He recounted his “big fights” as attorney general jailing thousands of drug […] The post Shapiro speaks of opportunity for Pa., delivers dire warnings about his opponent appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Annual crow dispersal program set to start at Pa. Capitol

The annual program to prevent crows from roosting at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg will get underway next week. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 8, the Department of General Services will begin the 25th annual State Capitol Complex Crow Dispersal Program. The Department of General Services said the program will be...
HARRISBURG, PA
erienewsnow.com

Illegal Marijuana Dispensaries In Jamestown Have Been Shut Down

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two illegal marijuana dispensaries in the City of Jamestown have been shut down. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist announced the news on Friday. The dispensaries, located at 214 Fairmount Avenue and 29 North Main Street, did not receive licenses to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.
JAMESTOWN, NY
PennLive.com

Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pa.

Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Water Main Break Closes Some Chautauqua County Offices

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Part of the Chautauqua County governmental office building in Mayville will be closed through the weekend due to a water main break. The Chautauqua County Executive’s Office announced the HRC Building’s second, third and fourth floors will be closed to the public through Saturday.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Changes coming to four intersections along 12th Street

Changes are coming to several intersections along West 12th Street. It’s an effort by PennDOT to improve traffic patterns on one of the city’s busiest streets. Next week, the project will begin. PennDOT is focusing on four intersections, including the one at 12th and State streets. Drivers on West 12th Street can expect some changes […]
ERIE, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State forest campsites to get new registration system

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) says state forest campsites will be switching to a modernized registration system. DCNR Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, and State Forester, Ellen Shultzabarger, announced Tuesday that state forest campsites will be updating their registration systems to a more user-friendly, modernized version on Thursday, November 3.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Mastriano trails Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll

(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll. The latest abc27/Emerson College/The Hill poll found Shapiro leading by nine points, 50.4% to Mastriano’s 41.2% with 4.8% undecided. Candidates for the Libertarian and Green parties each received 1.5% and the Keystone Party received 0.2%. Fifty-six percent […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

John Fetterman makes brief Lehigh Valley appearance to pump up canvassers, stump for Wild

Making a very brief Lehigh Valley appearance Thursday in a tight U.S. Senate race, John Fetterman stressed the importance of every single vote. “I won my very first election 17 years ago by one single vote,” the Democrat told a few dozen canvassers and supporters in the parking lot outside the Teamsters Local 773 in Whitehall Township. The current lieutenant governor was referencing his narrow 2005 victory in the race for mayor of the western Pennsylvania borough of Braddock.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy