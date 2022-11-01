Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes
>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
America is facing serious and growing water infrastructure challenges. Pennsylvania is no different | Opinion
As president of the National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) and the former chair of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, I am invested in the ongoing conversations about how to best address the our aging water infrastructure challenges and needs. Instead of dealing in facts, misinformation campaigns have popped up...
FOX43.com
Pennsylvania Dept. of State reminds voters to know their rights when they head to the polls
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman on Friday encouraged Pennsylvanians to educate themselves about their rights before they vote in person on November 8. Chapman also reminded Pennsylvanians voting by mail-in or absentee ballot to return their voted ballot immediately, delivering it in person to...
Wolf signs law to suspend vehicle registrations of Pennsylvania Turnpike toll scofflaws
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills for turnpike travel. After the law takes effect in two months, the process will start with the Turnpike Commission notifying registrants they are seeking to have their registrations suspended. At least a month later, the toll agency can ask the Transportation Department to...
Local councilman wants reductions for proposed budget cuts
One Erie City councilman is proposing the administration cut 5% of the 2023 budget. Councilman Ed Brzezinski is proposing a budget cut in 2023. He said he’s trying to get the administration’s attention. In Tuesday’s meeting, the council tabled the ordinance. Brzezinski said he hopes the council revisits this topic before the end of the […]
Gov. Wolf signs 66 bills, including a package of tax credits
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf signed a flurry of bills Thursday, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles, as the two-year legislative session winds down. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for...
“Construction Of A Railroad Line” In Monroe County Among PA Projects To Receive Funding
Ten projects have recently received funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Among those announced was the construction of a railroad line along the Pocono Mainline in Monroe County.
Shapiro speaks of opportunity for Pa., delivers dire warnings about his opponent
Pennsylvania voters are five days away from the most crucial election of their lifetimes, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro told supporters at a rally Thursday in Harrisburg. Shapiro spoke about his vision to create a stronger commonwealth for Pennsylvania residents and their children. He recounted his “big fights” as attorney general jailing thousands of drug […] The post Shapiro speaks of opportunity for Pa., delivers dire warnings about his opponent appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Annual crow dispersal program set to start at Pa. Capitol
The annual program to prevent crows from roosting at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg will get underway next week. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 8, the Department of General Services will begin the 25th annual State Capitol Complex Crow Dispersal Program. The Department of General Services said the program will be...
Doug Mastriano’s proposed voter roll purge addresses a non-existent problem and targets vulnerable voters, experts say
This story originally appeared on WITF. If elected governor, Republican Doug Mastriano said he’d reset Pennsylvania’s voter rolls — meaning eligible voters would have to re-register. The state senator from Franklin County claims — without proof — that there were enough dead voters and voter roll irregularities...
erienewsnow.com
Illegal Marijuana Dispensaries In Jamestown Have Been Shut Down
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two illegal marijuana dispensaries in the City of Jamestown have been shut down. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist announced the news on Friday. The dispensaries, located at 214 Fairmount Avenue and 29 North Main Street, did not receive licenses to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.
Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pa.
Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
erienewsnow.com
Water Main Break Closes Some Chautauqua County Offices
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Part of the Chautauqua County governmental office building in Mayville will be closed through the weekend due to a water main break. The Chautauqua County Executive’s Office announced the HRC Building’s second, third and fourth floors will be closed to the public through Saturday.
Changes coming to four intersections along 12th Street
Changes are coming to several intersections along West 12th Street. It’s an effort by PennDOT to improve traffic patterns on one of the city’s busiest streets. Next week, the project will begin. PennDOT is focusing on four intersections, including the one at 12th and State streets. Drivers on West 12th Street can expect some changes […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State forest campsites to get new registration system
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) says state forest campsites will be switching to a modernized registration system. DCNR Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, and State Forester, Ellen Shultzabarger, announced Tuesday that state forest campsites will be updating their registration systems to a more user-friendly, modernized version on Thursday, November 3.
Reducing emissions in Pennsylvania with natural gas replacing coal trickier than a decade ago
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Republicans have shown strong support for the commonwealth’s natural gas industry, and as they argue for an expansion of liquefied natural gas, they’re making a pitch that it will lower emissions. “America must boost liquified natural gas exports in the coming decade...
Gov. Wolf signs bill requiring retirement systems to divest Russian assets
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a bill providing for state pension systems to divest assets relating to Russia and Belarus.
Pennsylvania DMV Says Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a REAL ID Drivers License
Starting May 3, 2023, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license/photo ID card in order to board a commercial flight. This is based on the Pennsylvania DMV REAL ID announcement.
Mastriano trails Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll. The latest abc27/Emerson College/The Hill poll found Shapiro leading by nine points, 50.4% to Mastriano’s 41.2% with 4.8% undecided. Candidates for the Libertarian and Green parties each received 1.5% and the Keystone Party received 0.2%. Fifty-six percent […]
John Fetterman makes brief Lehigh Valley appearance to pump up canvassers, stump for Wild
Making a very brief Lehigh Valley appearance Thursday in a tight U.S. Senate race, John Fetterman stressed the importance of every single vote. “I won my very first election 17 years ago by one single vote,” the Democrat told a few dozen canvassers and supporters in the parking lot outside the Teamsters Local 773 in Whitehall Township. The current lieutenant governor was referencing his narrow 2005 victory in the race for mayor of the western Pennsylvania borough of Braddock.
Comments / 0