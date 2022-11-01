Read full article on original website
LSU pulled off an epic 32-31 overtime win over Alabama on Saturday night. The game lived up to the hype as it was filled with exciting plays, thrills, and—of course—controversial calls. You can check out an entire recap of how the game played out here because we're about to jump to the good part.
Brian Kelly & The Tigers Shock The Nation Amid Two Controversial Calls Against the Tigers to Beat Alabama
The LSU Tigers did what no one believed they could do: beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. LSU defeated Bama in overtime 32-31. After starting off the season losing to Florida State, the LSU Tigers turned their season around completely. Brian Kelly turned this team into believers of him, and his system and it showed tonight against Alabama. Even though the Tigers had to deal with two questionable calls LSU battled onward and defeated Bama for the first time in Tiger stadium since 2010. Kelly stated, "To come here and restore the pride and tradition of this program just means so much, it just feels so good to return the faith and trust that they've given to me.".
3 Local Games to Watch During Final Week of Louisiana High School Football Regular Season
It is Week 10 of the High School football season - the final week of the regular season. Sure, district titles are great no matter when they are won but when these championships are decided during the last week of the regular season, it just adds a whole other layer of excitement for everyone involved - the players, the coaches, and the fans.
Student at Opelousas Catholic Performs National Anthem With Accordion [VIDEO]
Turn up the volume for this one. A student at Opelousas Catholic performed the National Anthem before the student body and he did so while playing his accordion. Kade Domec wowed those who were in attendance for the school gathering and now his performance of the National Anthem at his school is getting a lot of attention on social media.
Here Are Acadiana’s Favorite Places for Bread/Rolls
In South Louisiana a good piece of bread or a perfect roll to sop up the gravy on a plate, well, life may not get any better than that—a little life kiss, right?. A slice of cajun garlic bread, bread with only butter, a melt-in-your-mouth roll all of those variations of bread add to the thrill of eating a delicious meal.
Old Voodoo Island Daiquiris on Johnston St Demolished, Making Way for New PJ’s Coffee Location
What I love about Lafayette is that we don't seem to like eyesores when it comes to businesses. And that's exactly what's happening with one Johnston St site. The small building that most recently was home to Voodoo Island Daiquiris at 4480 Johnston Street has been demolished with plans for a new building to be constructed at that location.
Baton Rouge Man Found Alive After Being Missing Several Days on Arkansas Trail
Some good news to report as a Baton Rouge man was found safe yesterday after being missing for several days on a trail near the Buffalo National River in Arkansas. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith was found by searchers about 2.5 miles from the trail at 12:18 pm on Tuesday, November 1.
Louisiana State Police Issue Evacuation Orders Due to Train Derailment
The Louisiana State Police have issued an evacuation after a train hauling hazardous chemicals derailed. The derailment occurred this afternoon in St. James Parish and is affecting areas around Louisiana Highway 642. According to WDSU, Louisiana State Highway 44 is inaccessible to through traffic from Louisiana Highway 3193 (Louisiana Avenue)...
Lafayette Middle Student Arrested After Verbal Bomb Threats
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette Police have arrested a 13-year-old student at Lafayette Middle School who was responsible for making verbal bomb threats on campus, according to LPD and the Lafayette Parish School System. When the school was made aware of those threats, the school was immediately put on lockdown....
Crematory Worker in Lafayette Fired after Sharing Details of Woman’s Cremation
A tragic car crash became even more traumatic for family members of Tyler Nicole Girard according to a report by KLFY. A crematory worker has been fired after leaking information about the woman's cremation. As we reported, Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 27-year-old Tyler...
Lafayette’s First Female Police Chief Is Now Officially on the Job
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette's new police chief, Judith Estorge, has a lot of plans to bring the community together. At a press conference and reception for her inauguration to the job, Estorge talked about being visible and transparent in the community. "My goal is to listen to your concerns...
Youngsville Traffic Alert- Bonin Road Closing
"Along with the sunshine, there's gotta be a little rain sometimes" is a lesson we've been taught long before Lynn Anderson put the words to music. And when it comes to progress, we frequently have to "put up with" a slight inconvenience for a short while as improvements are made.
Mel’s Diner Issues Statement in Response to Employee Facing Backlash for Alleged Remarks on Social Media
Mel's Diner is speaking out on Facebook after alleged comments from one of their employees went viral, sparking backlash on social media. The official Facebook page for the Lafayette location of Mel's Diner posted a statement on Saturday morning (Nov 5.) that welcomed "all to dine" and condemned "any degradation of all challenged individuals."
Northside Student Arrested for Threat That Forced School Evacuation
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have made an arrest in the wake of a social media threat that forced Northside High School students to evacuate the campus on Friday. According to LPSS, a social media threat was posted that forced the school to evacuate students. Law enforcement cleared the scene and students were allowed to later return to class. One juvenile was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on one count of terrorizing.
Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic Being Held This Saturday at Cajundome
If you need to get your dog up to speed on their rabies vaccination, then there's a free event being held this weekend in Lafayette. The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center along with Wild Cat SpayNation for Dogs and Cats are offering free rabies vaccines for dogs only on Saturday, November 5.
3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge’s Candidate Has Signs Vandalized
There are two candidates for judge on the Court of Appeal for the 3rd District for Section 2D. One of the candidates running for the job is current 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett. While we are only days away from the election, unfortunately, someone has decided to become...
Youngsville Residents Petition Against New Neighborhood
Some residents of Youngsville are asking their neighbors to sign a petition to try to prevent a new development from being built. With the continued growth of their city and (what appears to be) an increase in flood events, it is easy to understand their concern. The new development is...
