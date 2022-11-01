ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Brian Kelly & The Tigers Shock The Nation Amid Two Controversial Calls Against the Tigers to Beat Alabama

The LSU Tigers did what no one believed they could do: beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. LSU defeated Bama in overtime 32-31. After starting off the season losing to Florida State, the LSU Tigers turned their season around completely. Brian Kelly turned this team into believers of him, and his system and it showed tonight against Alabama. Even though the Tigers had to deal with two questionable calls LSU battled onward and defeated Bama for the first time in Tiger stadium since 2010. Kelly stated, "To come here and restore the pride and tradition of this program just means so much, it just feels so good to return the faith and trust that they've given to me.".
BATON ROUGE, LA
Here Are Acadiana's Favorite Places for Bread/Rolls

In South Louisiana a good piece of bread or a perfect roll to sop up the gravy on a plate, well, life may not get any better than that—a little life kiss, right?. A slice of cajun garlic bread, bread with only butter, a melt-in-your-mouth roll all of those variations of bread add to the thrill of eating a delicious meal.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Northside Student Arrested for Threat That Forced School Evacuation

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have made an arrest in the wake of a social media threat that forced Northside High School students to evacuate the campus on Friday. According to LPSS, a social media threat was posted that forced the school to evacuate students. Law enforcement cleared the scene and students were allowed to later return to class. One juvenile was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on one count of terrorizing.
Lafayette, LA
