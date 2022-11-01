ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Former deputy arrested for allowing jail inmates to use his cell phone

SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was arrested for allowing inmates to use his cell phone. BCSO Detention Deputy Matthew Pacheco was charged with Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility-Phone. According to the statement, BCSO knew about a video that was posted on Instagram...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman assaulted and robbed on the Southside, suspect's on the loose

A woman, who was staying with her friend, was assaulted and robbed on the Southside. The incident happened near the intersection of East South Cross and South Flores Street. Police say a relative of her friend and his friends arrived, assaulted the woman, and took her belongings. At some point, shots were fired, yet no one was injured.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

On The Run: Elexsis Anahi Chavez

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find Elexsis Anahi Chavez. On October 28th, deputies were dispatched to a home in Atascosa County for an assault. The 21-year-old victim told deputies Elexsis Chavez had assaulted him. He claims he was arguing with another person in the house when Chavez began throwing milk cartons at him.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police identify suspect who stabbed his wife and two small children

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been identified after he stabbed his wife and his two young children at an Eastside apartment complex. Police have confirmed that 33-year-old Ray Hernandez Jr. allegedly stabbed his wife and his two small children. The incident happened just before 3 a.m, on Oct....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Recognize him? San Antonio police searching for murder suspect

SAN ATNONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a man back in October 14, 2022. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a person wanted for allegedly killing San Ramon Soto while he was sitting in the parking lot on the 1600 block of N. Flores.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Deputies searching for missing 25-year-old man last seen in Somerset

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing person. 25-year-old Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen on Oct. 30, 2022, on Somerset Road in Somerset, Texas. Apparently, Austin was on his way to work that morning and hasn’t been seen since.
SOMERSET, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Thief uses pepper spray to walk out of Target with brand new bike

SAN ANTONIO - A man threatened to spray a Target employee with pepper spray if they didn't let him leave with a new bike. According to the San Antonio Police Department, Guillermo Lozano, 38, went to the Target store located near Northwest Loop 410 on San Antonio's North Side. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Former UIW professor files discrimination lawsuit against the university

SAN ANTONIO - A former tenure-track professor at the School of Physical Therapy at the University of Incarnate Word has filed a lawsuit for race, sex, and national origin discrimination, as well as retaliation against the university. According to the petition, despite being recommended for tenure by the school’s Rank...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Firefighters rescue elderly woman pinned underneath vehicle that crashed into her home

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters had to rescue an elderly woman after a car slammed into her East Side home early Thursday morning. The driver is still on the run. The accident happened around 1 a.m. at a home off Martin Luther King Drive near South Walter Street. Police said a man drove into the single-story home and then ran off. His female passenger was stuck inside and had to be cut out of the car. She was detained and is being questioned by police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

