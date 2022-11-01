Read full article on original website
Former deputy arrested for allowing jail inmates to use his cell phone
SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was arrested for allowing inmates to use his cell phone. BCSO Detention Deputy Matthew Pacheco was charged with Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility-Phone. According to the statement, BCSO knew about a video that was posted on Instagram...
Woman wanted for assault after throwing milk cartons, scratching up victim
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Elexsis Anahi Chavez. On Oct. 28, deputies were dispatched to a home in Atascosca for an assault. The 21-year-old victim told deputies Chavez had assaulted him. He claims he was arguing with another person in the house...
Woman assaulted and robbed on the Southside, suspect's on the loose
A woman, who was staying with her friend, was assaulted and robbed on the Southside. The incident happened near the intersection of East South Cross and South Flores Street. Police say a relative of her friend and his friends arrived, assaulted the woman, and took her belongings. At some point, shots were fired, yet no one was injured.
Suspect arrested following the murder of man near downtown, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspect has been arrested for murder after fatally shooting another man in October. The arrest stems from an incident on Oct. 14, 2022, on the 1600 block of North Flores Street. Upon arrival, officers found a male, named San Ramon Soto, who was lying in a...
Car salesman accused of sending intimate photos to himself from customer's phone
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man who worked as a local car salesman, it's what he's accused of doing that has him facing charges and detectives believe there could be more victims. Police said 25-year-old Connor Griffin is accused of accessing intimate photos from a customer’s...
Two teens arrested after breaking into vehicles and stealing gun at parking garage
SAN ANTONIO – Two teens were arrested after breaking into vehicles at a downtown parking garage. Police say they stole property from inside the vehicles, including a firearm. On Thursday, the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) received a call that two men were seen breaking into vehicles. Upon arrival,...
On The Run: Elexsis Anahi Chavez
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find Elexsis Anahi Chavez. On October 28th, deputies were dispatched to a home in Atascosa County for an assault. The 21-year-old victim told deputies Elexsis Chavez had assaulted him. He claims he was arguing with another person in the house when Chavez began throwing milk cartons at him.
Police identify suspect who stabbed his wife and two small children
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been identified after he stabbed his wife and his two young children at an Eastside apartment complex. Police have confirmed that 33-year-old Ray Hernandez Jr. allegedly stabbed his wife and his two small children. The incident happened just before 3 a.m, on Oct....
San Antonio father and son sentenced for roles in January 6 Capitol riots
SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio men, a father and son, have been sentenced for their role in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. James "Sonny" Uptmore and Chase Uptmore both initially pled not guilty. More than a year after their arrest, they pled guilty to four...
Recognize him? San Antonio police searching for murder suspect
SAN ATNONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a man back in October 14, 2022. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a person wanted for allegedly killing San Ramon Soto while he was sitting in the parking lot on the 1600 block of N. Flores.
Man stabbed multiple times during fight with other man over alcohol at West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A fight over alcohol leads to one man being stabbed and the suspect on the run. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home off West Poplar Street near North Hamilton Avenue on the West Side. Police said it all started with an argument...
Deputies searching for missing 25-year-old man last seen in Somerset
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing person. 25-year-old Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen on Oct. 30, 2022, on Somerset Road in Somerset, Texas. Apparently, Austin was on his way to work that morning and hasn’t been seen since.
Thief uses pepper spray to walk out of Target with brand new bike
SAN ANTONIO - A man threatened to spray a Target employee with pepper spray if they didn't let him leave with a new bike. According to the San Antonio Police Department, Guillermo Lozano, 38, went to the Target store located near Northwest Loop 410 on San Antonio's North Side. The...
Have you seen her? Police searching for missing woman with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO – Police are in need of public assistance to locate a missing woman with a diagnosed medical condition. Vangie Love Vasquez was reportedly last seen on Nov. 2 on the 4000 block of Pecan Grove Blvd. Vangie is around 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds,...
Man hospitalized after being hit by Jeep following an argument, police say
LEON VALLEY, Texas - A man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Jeep in Leon Valley. The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday off Northwest Loop 410 and Bandera Road on the Northwest Side. Leon Valley Police said they found the man lying in the...
Former UIW professor files discrimination lawsuit against the university
SAN ANTONIO - A former tenure-track professor at the School of Physical Therapy at the University of Incarnate Word has filed a lawsuit for race, sex, and national origin discrimination, as well as retaliation against the university. According to the petition, despite being recommended for tenure by the school’s Rank...
The SA Charter Justice, a petition you may be asked to sign when voting
SAN ANTONIO – We told you last month about a group of local activists who launched an initiative called the San Antonio Justice Charter. The goal is to gather enough signatures to get the initiative on the May 2023 ballot. They want to update the city charter on issues...
Undercover officers & private security patrol Market Square after brazen smash-and-grabs
SAN ANTONIO – Several brazen smash-and-grab burglaries are putting renewed focus on security at Historic Market Square. The Trouble Shooters show you what’s made the tourist destination a softer target and what’s being done to keep it safe. We combed through the new city budget and found,...
Firefighters rescue elderly woman pinned underneath vehicle that crashed into her home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters had to rescue an elderly woman after a car slammed into her East Side home early Thursday morning. The driver is still on the run. The accident happened around 1 a.m. at a home off Martin Luther King Drive near South Walter Street. Police said a man drove into the single-story home and then ran off. His female passenger was stuck inside and had to be cut out of the car. She was detained and is being questioned by police.
Man hospitalized after firefighters pull him out of burning home on North Side
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters rescued a man after he was overcome by smoke during a house fire on the North Side. The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home off Cassia Way near Heimer Road. When firefighters arrived, they were told someone was possibly inside the burning home....
