Teresa Giudice’s new holiday movie has interesting New Jersey slang title
It's going to be a very New Jersey Christmas. Teresa Giudice is a very busy lady. Between getting married, filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and recently competing on Dancing With The Stars, you'd think she'd have enough on her plate. But, that's not the case - the reality...
Barstool Sport’s Dave Portnoy stops by two more New Jersey pizza joints
We shouldn’t be surprised that Dave Portnoy keeps stopping by the Garden State to review our pizza joints, we leave other states in the dust when it comes to a good slice. For anyone unfamiliar, Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, reviews pizza from around the country for his web series “One Bite with Davey Pageviews.”
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Serves Up Some Unbelievable Pies
Fridays usually mean one thing in the Buehler household; Pizza Night. Friday night pizza has been a tradition in my house for as long as I can remember. We started doing it when my sister and I were little kids; it was the only night of the week we could have pizza.
What NJ law says about sleeping in your car when you’re drunk
The holidays are approaching and so are the parties and gatherings. We've all heard the expression, you need to "sleep it off." You might think that is a responsible thing to do if you had one too many. After all, your body metabolizes about a drink per hour, so why not turn on the heat, and take an hour snooze just to make sure?
Check out 3 lesser known and unique November Food Events in NJ
I have a very hard time passing up food events in New Jersey, especially when the holiday season is approaching. New Jersey has a ton of fun food events coming up this month that you will definitely want to secure a spot for sooner than later. Whether you’re looking for...
Popular work-out facility expanding in New Jersey
New Jersey is kind of a workout-crazy state. There's really no question about that, in fact, a recent study was released and named new Jersey the most gym-obsessed state in the country!. Going to the gym is a great way to of course stay in shape, but it's also a...
Hey, New Jersey: Pennsylvania might have us beat in tomato pie game
My daughter works at a major hospital in Philadelphia. Recently one of her co-workers ordered a tomato pie for a fellow employee who was leaving. He's a big pizza fan and prides himself in making his own. So, they ordered him a tomato pie WITH HIS PICTURE ON IT! How...
Daylight Savings Time Is Ending Soon New Jersey, Don’t Make This Mistake
Daylight savings is my favorite time of the year. The days become longer, the sun sets later and later in the day and all is right with the world. Of course, losing that hour of sleep sucks, there's no way to beat around that bush but it's so worth it!
New Jersey, when is the right time to put up your Christmas decorations?
I couldn’t believe it, but driving around central Jersey this week (yes, it exists), as soon as Nov. 2, I’ve already seen Christmas decorations on the outside of New Jersey homes. In addition to that, I’ve already heard/ seen Christmas-themed commercials playing on the radio/ television. This...
Homegrown Marijuana Could Soon Be Legal In New Jersey, But Patience Is Key
Let's talk about marijuana. It became legal in the Garden State earlier this year, and the state is now full steam ahead. It seems like I can't drive more than a half mile without seeing a CBD store. I'm not complaining either, marijuana isn't my thing but neither is gambling...
New Jersey, This Shiny Dime Is Worth $456K And You May Have It
I know everyone is talking about the Powerball right now but you may have a winner right in your pocket. After watching The Coin Guy on TikTok I’m realizing that I need to pay closer attention to my change. Specifically, to my dimes and you do too!. I love...
NJ women’s security and defensiveness training this weekend
More than ever here in the state of New Jersey, especially with crime being what it is, and gun control measures afoot, people are feeling the need to be able to defend themselves. Women, especially, can feel very vulnerable to crime and don’t know exactly what to do to defend...
Things to be thankful for living in New Jersey
November is "National Gratitude Month" and while I don't put much stock into the national calendar, it would figure that a month that would contain Thanksgiving would be the perfect place for this title. So what do we have to be thankful for living in New Jersey? That could be...
NJ is moving, but where? And who’s moving to NJ?
It's no surprise that New Jerseyans can't wait to get out of New Jersey. With such a high cost of living, most of us are tired of watching our money fly out of our pockets. It also doesn't help that taxes seem to go up every year, pushing many to their breaking point. So it's no shock that one of the primary reasons people leave the state is over the cost of living.
8 best places in NJ to get your delicious Thanksgiving desserts
The turkey may be the star of the show, but Thanksgiving dinner isn’t complete without the desserts. It’s the holiday that isn’t just a one-dish meal. Not only are you going back for seconds of stuffing and mashed potatoes, but there are a lot of different dishes to enjoy to put you in that food coma. You’re also in the middle of the sweet-tooth season.
New Jersey’s Most Popular Hairstyle For 2022 Has Been Revealed
One thing we all know New Jersey is famous for is our hair. Over the years we have liked it big, and we weren't shy about the hair spray. Did you ever wonder what the top hairstyle in the state is?. There have been so many unfortunate hairdos over the...
Finger Licking Good! Major Food Site Names New Jersey’s Best Ribs
There are food websites, and then there’s one of the most respected food websites in the world, and when they announce who has the best ribs in New Jersey, then every foodie in the state pays attention. We are entering comfort food season here in the Garden State, and...
13 New Jersey municipalities turn 100 years old in 2022
The year 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of several municipalities across the Garden State. Most did not let their centennial year go by without acknowledging the milestone, through special events or logos, or both. Below is a list of the New Jersey towns and cities that got their start in...
Furniture chain is closing a New Jersey location
If 2022 is going to be remembered for all the stores that closed, there is one more to add to the list. Huffman Koos, the venerable furniture retailer, is closing their Freehold store. According to their Facebook page:. THE END IS NEAR IN 💥FREEHOLD!💥 DON’T MISS the opportunity to shop...
Why NJ should force certain businesses to close on Thanksgiving and Christmas (Opinion)
It's that time of year again when we all get our free turkeys while jamming out to Christmas tunes. The holiday season is here, and so are all the holiday festivities that come with it. This time of year is a big deal for retailers, especially here in New Jersey....
