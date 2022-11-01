ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The clock is ticking on Korey Foreman at USC

Remember during the two weeks off USC had between the Utah and Arizona games? During that two-week period, Lincoln Riley had included several players on a list of guys he said were “close” to making a difference for USC. Riley was clearly trying to motivate several players to take the next step in their development, because the Trojans will need their help in November.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cal football has many problems, but two stand above all others

The California Golden Bears have struggled immensely this season. How much have they struggled? Simple: They lost to the Colorado Buffaloes. That’s bad. That’s really bad. The Golden Bears somehow put 49 points on the board against the Arizona Wildcats earlier this season — that gives you an idea of how weak Arizona’s defense is — but they haven’t been able to replicate that production in other Pac-12 games this season. Not even close.
BERKELEY, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Ducks pulling out all stops in 49-10 rout over Colorado

Sometimes with big games on the upcoming schedule, a coaching staff will choose to keep some cards up their sleeve, trying to win in a vanilla fashion so that they can pull out all of the stops and surprise their next opponent. That’s not what the Oregon Ducks did on Saturday against the Colorado Buffaloes. Instead, Kenny Dillingham and the Oregon offense pulled out all of the stops, running numerous trick plays that resulted in touchdowns, making it so their future opponents — Washington, Utah, Oregon State — have to spend a bit more time than they may have planned trying...
EUGENE, OR
thenexthoops.com

Big 12 Conference preview

The Big 12 of the past seemed like a simple projection: Put Baylor at the top. That is no longer the case. The rest of the conference has caught up. Last season, Baylor did end the regular season atop the conference and secured a share of its 12th consecutive Big 12 regular-season championship. However, the Bears would not see the postseason success they hoped for.
ARIZONA STATE
The Guardian

Why is Nike founder Phil Knight so desperate to prevent a Democratic win in Oregon?

If Republicans win the race for Oregon governor, it will be down to one man: Phil Knight. Knight, of course, is the 84-year-old co-founder and chair emeritus of Nike, the house that Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods built. And in this race to govern Oregon, a bastion of west coast liberalism, Knight has thrown full support behind the Republican Christine Drazan, an anti-abortion, tough-on-crime former lobbyist pushing “election integrity”. In a rare interview with the New York Times, Knight made his motive clear: Oregon’s next governor can be anyone but the Democratic nominee, Tina Kotek.
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hugh Freeze has 'a list in mind' of programs he would listen to

It is no secret that up-and-coming coaches from small programs would entertain the notion of speaking to larger institutions if the timing is right. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders admitted in a recent episode of 60 Minutes that he would be willing to listen to an athletic director of a Power Five program if the said program were interested in Sanders leading its’ program.
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Recent Wisconsin WR decommit now overwhelmingly favored to land with Oregon

It won’t technically go down as a flip if it happens, but the Oregon Ducks are virtually on flip watch for 3-star wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, a fast-rising prospect who announced his de-commitment from the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday. Kekahuna, who is rated as the No. 185 WR in the 2023 class, committed to Wisconsin back in June, but after picking up an offer from Oregon, along with Washington State, Texas A&M, and Arizona State, opened up his recruitment once again. According to one of the top recruiting analysts in the nation, Kekahuna is likely to join the Ducks’ 2023 class now. 247Sports analyst Steve Wiltfong has Kekahuna predicted to Oregon, as does On3’s Justin Hopkins, who predicted a flip back on October 20, before the de-commitment. We will see in the coming weeks whether or not the Ducks can land the Hawaiian prospect. Trech Kekahuna’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 3 85 LV WR Rivals 3 5.5 LV WR ESPN 3 75 LV WR On3 Recruiting 3 85 LV WR 247 Composite 3 0.8483 LV WR  Vitals Hometown Las Vegas, Nevada Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 5-foot-11 Weight 185 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on October 11, 2022 Visited Oregon on October 22, 2022 Decommitted from Wisconsin on November 3, 2022 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks Wisconsin Badgers Texas A&M Aggies Utah Utes Washington State Cougars Boise State Broncos Filmhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=plg_I_5QjFI11
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Box Score Breakdown: Clemson’s stat leaders in tough loss at Notre Dame

It is no secret Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) struggled in all aspects of Saturday’s game in South Bend and the statistics tell a similar story. The Tigers struggled all night to build momentum and very noticeably lacked the caliber of physicality to evenly match what Notre Dame was consistently bringing to the field. Quarterbacks DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik both had lackluster performances at the helm, garnering a combined 191 yards for one touchdown, two interceptions, a pick-6 and roughly a 67% completion rate. On the defensive side, Clemson allowed 348 total yards of offense along with five touchdowns in a showing that...
CLEMSON, SC
thenexthoops.com

UNLV picked as Mountain West preseason favorites

Mountain West Conference teams are making their mark in preseason awards and watch lists for the 2022-23 season. The UNLV Lady Rebels, the defending Mountain West champions and the only MWC team to make it to the NCAA Tournament in 2022, are projected to claim the regular-season title once again.
PARADISE, NV
thenexthoops.com

Locked on Women’s Basketball: What to expect from Trammell in Dallas and the Cavinders in Miami

It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. In this episode, The Next’s New York Liberty beat writer Jackie Powell is joined by two guests. First, Jackie is joined by The Next’s Dallas Wings beat writer Arie Graham to discuss the hiring of Latricia Trammell and what we can expect to see from her at the helm in Dallas. You can read what Arie wrote about the vacancy before the hire was announced, including what Dallas needed to address with any hire.
DALLAS, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokić’s Wife, Natalija Maćešić

This year is proving to be a good one for Nikola Jokić. The Serbian signed the richest deal in NBA history with a $264.0 million supermax contract extension after winning his second MVP award and breaking a triple-double record this season. In addition to his professional success, the basketball star is a freshly minted dad. Nikola Jokić’s wife, Natalija Maćešić, gave birth to their first child shortly after his MVP honor, but that news slipped under the radar. The couple is very low-key and don’t often share much about their personal lives. But fans have seen Maćešić at her husband’s games and want to know more about who she is. So we reveal her background in this Natalija Maćešić wiki.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wide receiver or cornerback, freshman Quincey McAdoo is ready to help Arkansas

Quincey McAdoo is one of the best high-school wide receivers in the state of Arkansas last year. He was recruited to be a Razorback and play the position. Arkansas’ depth at the spot, however, has left limited opportunities for him and fellow freshman Samuel Mbake on the offensive side of the talent. But as the phrase goes, talent plays. McAdoo and Mbake have found themselves on the other side of the ball more often in recent weeks during practice as defensive coordinator Barry Odom needed some bodies. Now, one, or both could see significant game action. McAdoo, especially, has been mentioned by...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

