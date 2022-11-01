Patriots 2022 midseason awards: Who is New England's MVP at the halfway point?

The New England Patriots sit at 4-4 at the halfway mark entering week 9 of the 2022 season. So far, the year has been filled with inconsistency and specifically growing pains for a Year Two quarterback in Mac Jones, who is playing with new offensive coaches.

Regardless of the rollercoaster ride that this season has been, it is important to note that there are bright spots along the roster and cause for optimism entering the final stretch of the year.

Let’s take a look at who takes home some fake hardware for their performances halfway through this season.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Winner: Cole Strange

Honorable Mention(s): Tyquan Thornton, Bailey Zappe

Cole Strange has been inserted into the starting left guard position since day one of camp, and although many across the league poked fun at the selection, Strange has impressed so far.

Strange is currently ranked as the best pass-blocking guard in the rookie class with a 65.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. Entering into the league for any lineman is tough, but starting from day one carries a lot of expectations, and Strange has delivered so far. It’s clearly evident there’s a bright future for the left guard in New England.

Although Zappe has contributed to a few wins in wake of Mac Jones’ ankle injury, Strange has played more snaps and overall, has had an impact on each and every game thus far. Snaps alone led me to give this award to the first-rounder out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

AP Photo/Justin Berl

Winner: Jack Jones

Honorable Mention(s): Marcus Jones

Although there aren’t many rookies playing defensively, Jack Jones has carved out a major role in Year One on the outside, alongside veteran CBs Jon Jones and Jalen Mills. Jack Jones has shown time and time again that raw talent with good coaching can yield one of the game’s premiere outside corners.

Marcus Jones has also flashed his closing speed defensively but has yet to carve out a major role to be in consideration for the Patriots’ top rookie defensive award. This one is clear, and it goes to Jack Jones, PFF’s highest-graded overall corner, who is getting involved on special teams and in the run game as well.

Offensive Player of the Year

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Winner: Jakobi Meyers

Honorable Mention(s): Rhamondre Stevenson

Jakobi Meyers has been Mr. Consistent for the Patriots throughout his career, and we have seen him take his game to another level this year, as he fights for a new contract. Meyers has been the Patriots’ leading receiver all season and has started to find the end zone, which is something he struggled to do earlier in his career.

Rhamondre Stevenson has locked up the three-down back role in New England, and it looks like the entire offense runs through him at this point. Stevenson took over when Damien Harris was injured, but prior to that, he was splitting the workload.

Stevenson is making an incredible case, but right now, Meyers nudges him out for the OPOTY award.

Defensive Player of the Year

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Winner: Matthew Judon

Honorable Mention(s): Deatrich Wise Jr., Kyle Dugger

Matthew Judon is off to a hot start and is currently leading the league in both pressures (36) and sacks (8.5). There is no taking of the award from Judon, who might actually win the league Defensive Player of the Year award, if he keeps this pace up.

Wise and Dugger have both had good seasons, but Judon is just on another planet right now.

Comeback Player of the Year

AP Photo/Don Wright

Winner: Jonathan Jones

Honorable Mention(s): Anfernee Jennings

Jonathan Jones returned from a season-ending injury last year and picked right back up as the team’s best overall corner. Although Jack Jones has come along, Jonathan Jones has been as steady as you could hope for. Jones deserves the Comeback Player of the Year award for his return and performance.

Anfernee Jennings was someone else considered, as he has played a prominent role returning from injury. But he has yet to make a massive impact outside of on early downs.

Special Teams Player of the Year

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Winner: Nick Folk

Honorable Mention(s): Matthew Slater, Brenden Schooler

Nick Folk is writing the book on consistency.

Outside of his NFL streak of consecutive kicks made within 50 yards breaking, Folk has put up points for a struggling team with his leg, which has kept New England in some games down the stretch.

Matthew Slater and Schooler have both flashed as talented athletes, who have made some plays. But Folk has clearly had the bigger impact thus far.

Most Improved Player

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Winner: Jahlani Tavai

Honorable Mention(s): Jakobi Meyers

Yes, you read that right. Tavai is deserving of credit for making major improvements since coming to New England.

He was once noted as a core special-teamer for the Patriots and has since carved out a role playing the third-most snaps at LB for the Patriots behind Matthew Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley. Tavai has improved his PFF grades since last year as well.

In 2020, he was graded 32.3 (80 out 83 for eligible LBs), and in 2021, he played less and was graded 38.7 overall. This year, in his fourth season, Tavai has improved to his career-best, 62.4 overall, which is good for 38th.

Although he isn’t an elite player, he plays a sizeable role in New England and is still only 26 years old. Tavai has made the largest leap out of any current Patriot this season and has surprised many in the process of doing so.

Unsung Hero

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Winner: Mike Onwenu

Honorable Mention(s): Jalen Mills, Jahlani Tavai

The Unsung hero award goes to the player who isn’t getting enough credit for their impact. Mike Onwenu has been a wall since coming into the league and has once again proven that he is one of the league’s best offensive lineman. He has really helped gel the line together with David Andrews.

Onwenu is a versatile player that deserves more credit for his work in the trenches.

Jalen Mills and Jahlani Tavai also come to mind, as both players have been sneakily important each week and have been consistent contributors this season worthy of consideration. But Onwenu’s performance to his praise ratio (this is made up in my mind) seems to be off the charts compared to Tavai and Mills, who are receiving more praise but aren’t as effective.

MVP

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Winner: Matthew Judon

Honorable Mention(s): Rhamondre Stevenson, Mike Onwenu

Matthew Judon has been the Patriots best player all season. It is scary to think of the 2022 Patriots without Judon, as he has made some big plays throughout the year that has helped the team stay in games.

Stevenson and Onwenu make a case, but the impact that Judon has single-handedly had on some games is worth giving him the MVP award.