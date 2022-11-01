ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Travis Kelce admits he hates playing Patriots because of their fans

By Jordy McElroy
 2 days ago
It’s safe to say there’s no love lost for Travis Kelce and the New England Patriots, and it has absolutely nothing to do with the No. 87 on the back of his jersey.

When speaking on “New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end admitted he hated playing against the Patriots because of the fans “heckling” his mother—not the Rob Gronkowski comparisons.

“I’m not sure if it’s mutual, but I absolutely hate playing the Patriots. I’m mad at them calling out my mom in the stands,” said Kelce. “Your momma jokes are cool, just when you say them to me, not my mom. Like when mom’s leaving the stadium, she’s getting heckled, you know, that’s just [expletive] low blows, man. A lot of people say they go into New England and just get a bad taste in their mouth about Patriots fans.”

Kelce must have been happy to know the two teams won’t meet this season, unless the Patriots manage to make the playoffs and run into the Chiefs in the postseason.

If that ends up being the case, this would obviously qualify as one of the go-to storylines for that AFC matchup.

