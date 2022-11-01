In an interview with Fightful, Wardlow spoke about the reaction he gets from female AEW fans, who have been calling him ‘Wardaddy’ online. Here are highlights:. On being called Wardaddy online: “What more can a man ask for? Realistically, that was one of my goals, to get the female viewership. I am very welcoming to the idea of being a sex symbol, not only in wrestling, but in the entertainment business. I’ve been told I look a certain way. I am a sexual being. I’m human. I embrace it all. Call me Wardaddy all you want.”

1 DAY AGO