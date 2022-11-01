Read full article on original website
AEW Releases Ornaments Of CM Punk Despite Rumors Of His Departure
In spite of myriad indications that CM Punk might be parting ways with AEW, the company’s recent merchandise releases have still featured Punk in the lineup. Visitors to the ShopAEW website can still find the Punk option among their newly-arrived Holiday 2022 Ornament collection. AEW is reported to be...
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Set For January
AEW Battle Of The Belts V will take place in January, as announced on this week’s Dynamite. It was announced that the show will take place in Portland, Oregon on January 6th in the promotion’s Oregon debut. The show will also be a taping for AEW Rampage. Tickets...
Xia Brookside on Her Reaction to Getting Released by WWE
– Wrestler and former NXT UK talent Xia Brookside appeared on Busted Open Radio this week. She discussed her release by WWE earlier this year and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Xia Brookside on signing with WWE at 19:On her reaction to her release: “At first, it was...
WWE Reportedly Noticed Surprise Return of Colt Cabana on AEW Dynamite
– As previously reported, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW last night on Dynamite, wrestling Chris Jericho in a losing effort for the ROH Championship. It was Cabana’s first match on Dynamite since November 2021. Other than some matches worked to promote AEW Fight Forever at Gamescom in Germany, Cabana had not appeared on AEW programming since a match on Dark in March. Also, wrestling insider WrestleVotes reports that Cabana’s surprise appearance on Dynamite did apparently catch the attention of WWE officials in Stamford, Connecticut.
Malakai Black Appears In Vignette On AEW Dynamite
Malakai Black made his return to AEW TV (kind of) on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Black appeared in a vignette on tonight’s show, with Julia Hart overseeing a ritual involving the bodies of Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King. You can see the segment below. Black has been...
WWE News: Roman Reigns & Ronda Rousey Advertised for Next Week’s SmackDown, US Title Match Locally Advertised for Raw, New Asuka Vlog
– The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is locally advertising WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the November 11 edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Indianapolis, Indiana. WWE.com has Roman Reigns listed for the show, but not Rousey at the moment. This will be the first edition of SmackDown in Indianapolis in over three years.
Bully Ray vs. Moose Added To Impact Wrestling Over Drive
Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Bully Ray and Moose for Over Drive on November 18. The event happens at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY. Here’s the updated lineup:. * Impact Wrestling World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian. * X Division Championship Finals:...
MLW Superfight Reportedly Scheduled for February 2023
– PWInsider reports that MLW Superfight 20223 is scheduled for February 4, 2023. The event will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The planned main event will be MLW Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu II, in a rematch from their Fightland 2021 bout.
Tony Khan Teases AEW Expanding Live Calendar Next Year, Talks Pro Wrestling NOAH Booking Shinsuke Nakamura
Tony Khan has a new executive in charge of live events in Jeff Jarrett, and he says they’re excited to expand their live calendar in 2023. Khan touched on the topic during his conversation with Sports Illustrated and you can see some highlights below:. On Colt Cabana’s appearance on...
AEW Wrestlers React To Colt Cabana’s Return On Dynamite
As previously noted, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW TV on last night’s episode of Dynamite in a match with Chris Jericho. Cabana had been absent from AEW for some time, only appearing at ROH shows. Several AEW wrestlers took to social media to comment on his return, including Trent Beretta, The Bunny and John Silver.
MLW Returning To Philadelphia In January For Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling has announced that they will return to Philadelphia on January 7 for Blood & Thunder. Tickets for the event on on sale next Tuesday, November 8. Here’s the press release:. Tickets on sale this Tuesday for MLW’s Philly January 7 return. Get tickets starting at...
Various News: Becky Lynch on Appearing as Cyndi Lauper in Young Rock, Shawn Spears Chats With Renee Paquette
– As reported earlier, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch will be appearing in this week’s season 3 premiere of Young Rock, appearing as Cyndi Lauper for this take on WrestleMania I in 1985. Becky Lynch shared a photo of her in costume as Lauper on Instagram, writing the following:. “Very...
Pro Wrestling NOAH Checked With AEW Before Booking Shinsuke Nakamura
Shinsuke Nakamura is set to compete at Pro Wrestling NOAH against the Great Muta, and NOAH reportedly checked with AEW before clearing the booking. As reported over the weekend, Nakamura will face Muta in January ahead of the latter’s retirement show and according to Sonny Onoo, who was involved in facilitating the deal, the company checked to make sure there would be no issues with AEW.
Ask 411 Wrestling: Why Did Vince McMahon Change Michael Hayes’ Name to Dok Hendrix?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
Wardlow Comments on Being Called ‘Wardaddy’ By Female Fans
In an interview with Fightful, Wardlow spoke about the reaction he gets from female AEW fans, who have been calling him ‘Wardaddy’ online. Here are highlights:. On being called Wardaddy online: “What more can a man ask for? Realistically, that was one of my goals, to get the female viewership. I am very welcoming to the idea of being a sex symbol, not only in wrestling, but in the entertainment business. I’ve been told I look a certain way. I am a sexual being. I’m human. I embrace it all. Call me Wardaddy all you want.”
Updated AEW Full Gear Lineup
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
More On Why Colt Cabana Was Brought Back On AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, Colt Cabana made his return to AEW TV on this week’s episode of Dynamite. It was said that the return was likely a one-off, although he is still signed to ROH. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the move was Tony Khan’s idea. The return...
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 11.03.22
-My Survivor Series 97 Retro Review should be in a few days as we look back twenty-five on one the most important and historic nights in pro-wrestling. For now though, it’s another episode of Main Event. Let’s get to it!. -Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton. -Taped:...
World Title Eliminator Tournament Brackets Revealed on AEW Rampage
The World Title Eliminator Tournament kicks off next week, and the brackets were revealed on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following brackets for the eight-man tournament, which will culminate at AEW Full Gear with the winner getting a World Championship match at Winter Is Coming:. & Eddie...
Update on CM Punk and His Future in Wrestling, Potential Options
– Fightful Select has an update on the ongoing situation with CM Punk and AEW, along with details on Punk’s potential future in the wrestling business. As previously reported, it’s rumored that AEW is negotiating a buyout of the remainder of CM Punk’s current contract. AEW has not yet made an official statement on the situation, and the same is true for Punk in the fallout of the post-show incident that took place at AEW All Out 2022 in September.
