Toscano Boxing Promotions returns on December 17 as middleweight warrior Quilisto Madera (13-3, 9 KOs) takes on Hector Manuel Zepeda (21-5, 7 KOs) in an eight-round main event at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium in Stockton, California. The fight will headline a full card of action that will be streamed...

STOCKTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO