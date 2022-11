A former New York state Senator and the Town of Ulster Supervisor are facing off in Tuesday’s special election for Ulster County Executive. Democrat Jen Metzger and Republican Jim Quigley are running to finish former County Executive Pat Ryan's term, which expires December 31st, 2023. Ryan, who endorsed Metzger, was elected to Congress in the 19th district, to serve the rest of the year and is running for a full term in the new 18th.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO