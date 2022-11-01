Read full article on original website
Nissan Took a V8 From the Titan To Make the Most Powerful Frontier
Nissan has taken a V8 engine from its full-size Titan pickup and stuffed it into the engine bay of the mid-size Frontier to make a powerful yet nimble off-roader that should put the Ford F-150 Raptor R and Ram 1500 TRX on alert. Or, at the very least, it might convince those big trucks to go on a diet — if Nissan were to actually put a new Frontier with a V8 into production, rather than merely showing off a concept at a trade show.
Ford Doesn't Plan to Make an EV F-150 Raptor
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R is an off-road beast that scoffs at most obstacles and trail conditions thanks to its supercharged V8 engine. That same engine is making many wonder whether Ford will replace the Raptor lineup’s internal combustion engines (ICEs) with electric motors in the short-to-mid term. But according to Ford, which was cited by Motor Authority, the simple answer is no.
New Borla 'Exhaust' Can Make Your Ford Mach E Sound Like a GT500
If your biggest complaint about electric cars is that they’re too quiet — there’s a fix for that. Or at least there’s a fix if you own a Ford Mustang Mach E. The solution is speakers that make the Mach E sound like it has a V8. And this “exhaust” actually sounds like they’ve done a better job pulling it off better than you may expect.
The Stanceworks Honda-Powered Ferrari Build Came With a Ridiculous Learning Curve
Stanceworks founder Mike Burroughs is a quiet dude with a very cute dog. He’s spent the last few years working his ass off to build what is arguably the internet’s most controversial Ferrari, but he’s not letting that controversy bother him. What’s controversial about the build? Well,...
How Faraday Future Fell Apart
Putting together an automotive startup is never exactly easy, but Faraday Future’s story is one of the wilder ones. The company’s promises of luxury electric vehicles has never exactly come together, burning through billions of dollars in the process. Now, Bloomberg is delving into just what’s been going on.
LiveWire Loses Almost $370 Million as Investors Flee, Forcing Harley-Davidson to Pick Up the Tab
Harley-Davidson insisted on spinning off the LiveWire brand earlier this year. The U.S. bike maker was eager to establish a separate identity for its upcoming electric motorcycles, but it was also eager to secure funding for its new EV brand, doing so through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in lieu of an initial public offering (IPO). That plan has become costlier than Harley could’ve hoped for, now that LiveWire’s funds are being funneled out of the company by investors to the tune of $370 million, according to Ride Apart.
At $12,995, Does This 2001 Chevy Camaro SS SLP Totally Slap?
Street Legal Performance was founded in 1987 by a former drag racer, the deliciously-named Ed Hamburger. Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Camaro is a rare SLP-enhanced SS. Let’s see if its price takes the cake. Just like Rodney Dangerfield, Alfa Romeo owners tend to get no respect....
Dealership Associations Aren't Too Happy About Ford's EV Requirements for Its Dealers
Ford has big EV plans, and it wants dealers to be in on those plans. But those plans require a big investment by dealers. While it looked like a lot of dealers were on board, dealer association groups have other ideas. Automotive News reports that dealer associations in 13 states are coming out against Ford’s EV investment requirements for its dealers, saying that Ford is “unfairly burdening its retail network with costly requirements for electric vehicle sales and breaking some franchise laws.”
Honda Rumored to Be Working on God's Perfect Vehicle: An EV Prelude
If I owned a car company, I’d focus on starting out with one perfect car. It would have to be sporty, to establish the brand’s character and act as a halo product, but still relatively affordable — if no one’s buying your first car, you don’t have enough money to make a second. I’d try to combine the absolutely perfect looks of something like the fifth-generation Honda Prelude with the entertaining driving experience of the fifth-generation Honda Prelude. Of course, it would have to have reliability on par with the best of them, benchmarking a car like the Honda Prelude, but I’d make it electric — like... the Honda Prelude? Hang on.
What’s the Biggest Car You Could Actually Live With?
Here in America, everyone always tells you that bigger is better. Bigger roads, bigger houses, bigger ovens and even bigger portion sizes. One area where this is even more apparent is the size of the cars that fill the roads here in the home of the brave. But, does there come a point where the dimensions of your daily driver go too far?
The Hummer E-Bike Looks Almost as Ridiculous as the Truck That Inspired it
The Hummer EV takes the standard pickup formula and adds more of everything. It’s longer, wider and heavier than any truck needs to be, so it tracks that a bike inspired by this behemoth would also be longer, wider and heavier than any bike needs to be. Such a...
Honda Says No to EVs With Manual Transmissions
While other automakers such as Mercedes have already stopped selling cars with manual transmissions, Honda’s one of the few brave enough to sell a car that’s manual-only: the Civic Type R. But that doesn’t mean you can expect future sporty Honda EVs to offer a manual driving experience. In fact, Honda recently confirmed that you shouldn’t hold your breath waiting for Honda EVs with any sort of manual.
Honda Acty, Lancia Delta Integrale, Mitsubishi Evo II: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
The seasons are changing, and it’s getting to be that special time of year — the leaves are falling, the air is brisk, and you can almost catch the scent of snow on the breeze. I’m talking, of course, about Rally Time — the time when all AWD car owners decide to become Colin McRae, until the snow comes and they realize they can’t hang.
Lucid to Unveil Two Cheaper Air Models Starting at $87,400
Lucid Motors is increasing the size of its Air electric sedan lineup by two. The company just announced it’ll be officially debuting a new base-level Air Pure and mid-grade Air Touring at an event on November 15 at the American EV maker’s Beverly Hills studio. The two new cars will join the Grand Touring, Grand Touring Performance and Sapphire in the Air’s lineup.
Porsche Drove a Custom Off-Road 911 Higher Than a Piper Cub Can Fly
When developing a new car, automakers have to do a lot of testing. They need to see how a new model will fare in extreme heat, cold, rain, and snow, to ensure customers who take their shiny new cars up to Alaska or down to Death Valley don’t get stranded. But Porsche, perhaps preparing for its upcoming Dakar-themed high-riding 911, decided that the rear-engined sports car needed some testing that’s far more in-depth and torturous than usual — say, climbing the world’s tallest volcano.
At $29,500, Is This 1983 Alfa Romeo GTV6 a Spectacular Deal?
There are two anomalies in the ad for today’s Nice Price or No Dice Alfa Romeo. One involves the price and the other the engine’s displacement. Let’s see if we can get to the bottom of both. The holiday season is upon us, and for many, that...
The 2023 Ford Transit Trail Is a Blank Canvas for Your Vanlife Dreams
The $65,975 2023 Transit Trail is Ford’s answer the #VanLife movement. It’s a mostly empty Transit van upgraded to meet the demands of a growing market of customers ranging from experienced vanning aficionados to the merely van-curious. The Transit Trail makes several small improvements to smooth out the journey (and destination) of turning an empty cargo van into a DIY RV, or even a full-time home.
The 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Is the Obvious Choice for Most Americans
In 2021, the CR-V was Honda’s best-selling product here in America. It was the brand’s top-selling model in 2020 and 2019, too. In fact, it’s been Honda’s best-selling vehicle here in the U.S. for almost every one of the past 20 years. So when the time comes to update the CR-V, it’s a pretty important task for Honda and its engineers.
Porsche Brings Back '90s Pink With Style Edition Boxster and Cayman
Porsche has some of the best colors in the business. Sure, for a small fortune the German company will color-match your car to whatever shade you want, but fresh from the dealership it also has some lovely colors: Miami blue, lava orange, and frozen berry are all pretty exquisite. Now, Porsche is resurrecting a 90s shade for a new Style Edition of its Boxster and Cayman models.
This Porsche 997 GT3 Proudly Touts a Boxer by Another Name
Engine swaps are of course very much part of the SEMA tradition, but swapping certain engines into certain cars creates the ideal conditions for what some might consider blasphemy. We’ve already seen it this year, what with Stanceworks’ K-swapped Ferrari 308. And now Japanese oil supplier Eneos is availing itself to similar judgment with its 997-generation Porsche 911 GT3 that just so happens to be powered by a boxer not built in Zuffenhausen. You know where this is going.
