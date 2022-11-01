If I owned a car company, I’d focus on starting out with one perfect car. It would have to be sporty, to establish the brand’s character and act as a halo product, but still relatively affordable — if no one’s buying your first car, you don’t have enough money to make a second. I’d try to combine the absolutely perfect looks of something like the fifth-generation Honda Prelude with the entertaining driving experience of the fifth-generation Honda Prelude. Of course, it would have to have reliability on par with the best of them, benchmarking a car like the Honda Prelude, but I’d make it electric — like... the Honda Prelude? Hang on.

13 HOURS AGO