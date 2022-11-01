Read full article on original website
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Winton man arrested for Rich Square crime
JACKSON – An arrest has been made for a disturbance at a residence in Rich Square on Oct. 22. On Oct. 29, Justice Moses, age 26, of Winton was served with arrest warrants by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, who turned him over to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Portsmouth, Va. man arrested on drug charges after Salvo search
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Portsmouth, Va. man on drug charges. According to a DCSO press release, on October 28, 2022 at approximately 5 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force was working an investigation involving a person believed to be coming in from Virginia selling illegal narcotics in and around the Shell Road area of Salvo.
Former Norfolk teacher charged with arson, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Former Norfolk eighth grade teacher Ryan Elza has been charged with arson, will serve 10 years in prison
Norfolk Police working to identify illegal dirt bike and ATV operators
According to a press release, multiple residents have recently been noticing an uptick in dangerous behavior that these groups have been involved in.
Currituck deputies search for suspect who escaped custody
Central Elementary School in Currituck is currently on a soft lockdown as deputies from the sheriff's office search for a suspect who had gotten away from custody.
Several shots fired incidents along same Hampton street
Officers were called out to the 600 block of Michigan Drive in reference to weapon law violations multiple times in the month of October, according to a news release issued Nov. 3.
roanokebeacon.com
2 more shootings, 1 warrant in 3 days
Violence continues to wrack Plymouth as two shootings in three days last week capped a month of gunfire at- tacks that authorities attribute to gang conflict in many cases. Thirty-four-year-old Jamar Mcallister became the latest victim in the wee hours Sunday morning, October 30, when a volley of gunfire on East Main Street left him with a wound in the hip area.
Police find Norfolk woman who had been reported missing
NORFOLK, Va. — 3:10 p.m. UPDATE: Shortly after sharing that she was missing, police said they'd found Latoya Clinkscales. She was in Portsmouth, and is safe. 2:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: The Norfolk Police Department said officers are looking for a 43-year-old woman Friday afternoon. Latoya Clinkscales was last seen...
obxtoday.com
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for October 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicles. 200 block of Langley Lane, Roanoke Island. A variety of personal items stolen from unlocked vehicles. A juvenile suspect was identified and will be charged accordingly. October 6, 2022. Financial Card Fraud....
Portsmouth police looking for missing 12-year-old boy
According to a release, Jah-Que Newsome was last seen around 4 p.m. on Friday, November 4. He hasn't been seen since.
WAVY News 10
Hampton Police respond to burglary at Beauty & Fashion store
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Beauty and Fashion store in the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Road on Nov. 3. The Hampton Police Division responded to the scene at 6:04 p.m. The suspect entered Beauty & Fashion, wielded a gun, and took clothing “by force”.
Man injured following shooting in Hampton
According to police, officers responded to a call for a walk-in gunshot victim around 6:30 p.m. at a local hospital.
Missing Franklin teen’s body identified, death ruled as homicide
According to police, The body of 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. was found in the 700 block of Gardner Street after officers “were alerted by activity they observed.”
15-year-old killed in Virginia Beach shooting: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Virginia Beach Sunday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue, which is in an area between NAS Oceana and the Oceanfront. Officers got the call shortly after 9 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
Hampton courts reopen after bomb threat
A bomb threat has forced all three courthouses in Hampton to close Wednesday morning.
Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown
According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department, as a safety precaution residents are asked to now approach, feed, or otherwise interact with any wildlife for any reason.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Salvo man arrested on drug charge following traffic stop
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Salvo man on a drug charge after a traffic stop. According to a DCSO press release, on October 21, 2022 at around 8 p.m., a DCSO deputy working the C-District conducted a traffic stop in the area of Salvo.
islandfreepress.org
Dare County Sheriff’s Office warns public of phone scam
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office released the following warning on November 2 regarding an ongoing phone scam in the Outer Banks area:. “Scammers are calling, claiming to be deputies and using real deputies names from 2 separate ‘252’ numbers. They are telling them they had missed a court date in which they were to be a witness for a federal case in Dare County. Due to them missing that court date, these individuals were trying to extort money. For example $1,000 for an Failure to Appear (FTA) and $1,500 for a Contempt of Court warrant. Law enforcement will never call and ask for money directly.
Cory Bigsby trial delayed; defense attorneys seeking mental evaluation
10 On Your Side confirmed defense attorneys are asking for a mental evaluation for Cory Bigsby, whose 4-year-old son Codi was reported missing in January.
WAVY News 10
Body found in search for missing teen in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. The body was found on Gardner Street, near Cameron Street in the area of the Berkley Court Apartments, police say. Officers with the Franklin Police Department were in the area around 4:25 p.m. investigating the disappearance of Everette when they “were alerted by activity they observed” in the area where the body was found, per a press release.
