ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple, NC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Winton man arrested for Rich Square crime

JACKSON – An arrest has been made for a disturbance at a residence in Rich Square on Oct. 22. On Oct. 29, Justice Moses, age 26, of Winton was served with arrest warrants by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, who turned him over to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.
WINTON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Portsmouth, Va. man arrested on drug charges after Salvo search

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Portsmouth, Va. man on drug charges. According to a DCSO press release, on October 28, 2022 at approximately 5 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force was working an investigation involving a person believed to be coming in from Virginia selling illegal narcotics in and around the Shell Road area of Salvo.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
roanokebeacon.com

2 more shootings, 1 warrant in 3 days

Violence continues to wrack Plymouth as two shootings in three days last week capped a month of gunfire at- tacks that authorities attribute to gang conflict in many cases. Thirty-four-year-old Jamar Mcallister became the latest victim in the wee hours Sunday morning, October 30, when a volley of gunfire on East Main Street left him with a wound in the hip area.
PLYMOUTH, NC
13News Now

Police find Norfolk woman who had been reported missing

NORFOLK, Va. — 3:10 p.m. UPDATE: Shortly after sharing that she was missing, police said they'd found Latoya Clinkscales. She was in Portsmouth, and is safe. 2:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: The Norfolk Police Department said officers are looking for a 43-year-old woman Friday afternoon. Latoya Clinkscales was last seen...
NORFOLK, VA
obxtoday.com

Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for October 2022

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicles. 200 block of Langley Lane, Roanoke Island. A variety of personal items stolen from unlocked vehicles. A juvenile suspect was identified and will be charged accordingly. October 6, 2022. Financial Card Fraud....
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Hampton Police respond to burglary at Beauty & Fashion store

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Beauty and Fashion store in the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Road on Nov. 3. The Hampton Police Division responded to the scene at 6:04 p.m. The suspect entered Beauty & Fashion, wielded a gun, and took clothing “by force”.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

15-year-old killed in Virginia Beach shooting: police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Virginia Beach Sunday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue, which is in an area between NAS Oceana and the Oceanfront. Officers got the call shortly after 9 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Salvo man arrested on drug charge following traffic stop

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Salvo man on a drug charge after a traffic stop. According to a DCSO press release, on October 21, 2022 at around 8 p.m., a DCSO deputy working the C-District conducted a traffic stop in the area of Salvo.
SALVO, NC
islandfreepress.org

Dare County Sheriff’s Office warns public of phone scam

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office released the following warning on November 2 regarding an ongoing phone scam in the Outer Banks area:. “Scammers are calling, claiming to be deputies and using real deputies names from 2 separate ‘252’ numbers. They are telling them they had missed a court date in which they were to be a witness for a federal case in Dare County. Due to them missing that court date, these individuals were trying to extort money. For example $1,000 for an Failure to Appear (FTA) and $1,500 for a Contempt of Court warrant. Law enforcement will never call and ask for money directly.
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Body found in search for missing teen in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. The body was found on Gardner Street, near Cameron Street in the area of the Berkley Court Apartments, police say. Officers with the Franklin Police Department were in the area around 4:25 p.m. investigating the disappearance of Everette when they “were alerted by activity they observed” in the area where the body was found, per a press release.
FRANKLIN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy