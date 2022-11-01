Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Montana volleyball team knocks off Big Sky Conference leader Portland State
The Montana volleyball team knocked off Big Sky Conference leader Portland State on Thursday night in Missoula, 26-24, 26-24, 15-25, 25-21. With their fourth straight win, the Grizzlies moved within a game of first place in the league race. The match also served as a measuring stick for a Montana team that has made strides this season.
406mtsports.com
Five things to watch: Montana looks to snap skid under lights against Cal Poly
MISSOULA — Montana has a good opportunity for a get-right game when it hosts Big Sky Conference cellar dweller Cal Poly at 6 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The No. 16 Grizzlies (5-3, 2-3) are looking to snap a three-game losing streak as they head into the final month of the regular season. They’re still alive for a playoff berth, and getting there starts with winning the first of their final three games this weekend.
406mtsports.com
Five things to watch: No. 3 Montana State at Northern Arizona
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team’s most recent memory against Northern Arizona is a good one: MSU won 49-31 in 2019 to break a three-game losing streak to the Lumberjacks. That game, MSU’s most recent against NAU, was at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats haven’t won at the...
406mtsports.com
Players to watch and game information for Montana State at Northern Arizona
Time, date, place: 2 p.m. MT, Saturday, J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome. Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State. Chris Ball. Record: 15-21 Year: 4th. Before Northern...
406mtsports.com
Little tweak helps Montana State volleyball beat Sacramento State
BOZEMAN — Sometimes change can be a good thing, and for the Montana State volleyball team it paid big dividends as the Bobcats rallied for a 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-15 victory over Sacramento State on Thursday night in Shroyer Gym. Montana State (10-14, 6-6 Big Sky), which up until...
406mtsports.com
Montana State gets commitment from three-star Idaho wide receiver Javonte King
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team got a King-sized commitment on the eve of Halloween. Blackfoot (Idaho) High School wide receiver Javonte King announced his decision to choose MSU on Sunday. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior is a three-star recruit and the 13th-ranked Idaho prospect for the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports.
406mtsports.com
Montana women's soccer team shoots for spot in Big Sky tourney final
Judging by their lack of success at the end of the regular season, it was hard to imagine the Montana Grizzlies making much of a dent in the Big Sky Conference women's soccer tourney this week. Yet here they are, one win from another trip to the championship in Greeley,...
406mtsports.com
Montana upsets Portland State in Big Sky soccer tournament quarterfinals
Montana is no stranger to postseason success under head coach Chris Citowicki. The sixth-seeded Griz added another chapter as they avenged a 1-0 regular-season loss with a 3-0 victory over third-seeded Portland State in the Big Sky soccer tournament quarterfinals Wednesday in Greeley, Colorado. The Grizzlies' three goals are their...
406mtsports.com
Montana State 'unicorn' Derryk Snell boosting offense in variety of ways
BOZEMAN — Tyler Walker couldn’t see the block of the season, but he heard it. Walker, Montana State’s tight ends/fullbacks coach, was standing on the sideline during MSU’s football game against Weber State at Bobcat Stadium on Oct. 22. MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott faked a handoff to Willie Patterson, then ran left through a hole created by Treyton Pickering and JT Reed.
406mtsports.com
MSU-Northern men earn another romp over Northwest indian College
HAVRE — Rogan Barnwell had 12 points and nine rebounds, and RJ Ramone and TJ Reynolds each had 10 points as the Montana State-Northern men's basketball team defeated Northwest Indian College 90-46 ion Friday night. The Lights led 47-16 at halftime. Dae’Kwon Watson and CJ Nelson added nine points...
406mtsports.com
Bozeman Gallatin makes history again, upsetting Helena to reach Class AA semifinals
HELENA — Not long ago, Gallatin Raptors high school football didn't even exist. Now, after winning an instant classic at Helena High, 24-21, in the Class AA quarterfinals Friday, the Raptors are one win away from playing for a Class AA state championship. In a game the Raptors led...
406mtsports.com
Montana State women's tennis finishes fall season at Gonzaga Invitational
BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s tennis team closed out its fall season at the Gonzaga Invitational last weekend in Spokane, Washington. Highlighting MSU’s play at the invitational was junior Mirte Van Baelen, who captured the Red Draw singles title with a 7-5, 6-3 decision over Gonzaga’s Caroline Wernli. Van Baelen also combined with Marta Garcia-Reboredo in the top-flight Blue Draw to finish runner-up, dropping a 6-3 contest to Wernli and Kianna Oda 6-3.
406mtsports.com
'The torch was passed:' Youngsters help Missoula Loyola ram its way into quarterfinals
MISSOULA — Missoula Loyola’s season hung in the balance at halftime of its Oct. 14 game at Thompson Falls. The Rams were seeing their playoff chances dwindle before their eyes as they trailed 13-6 at intermission against the defending 8-Man state champions. They rose to the occasion and outscored the Blue Hawks 22-0 in the second half to post a 28-13 win.
406mtsports.com
Five score in double figures as MSU-Northern men pummel Northwest Indian
HAVRE — Tanner McCliment-Call had a double-double 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Montana State-Northern men's basketball team past Northwest Indian College 100-45 on Thursday night. Northwest Indian led 24-17 before the Lights embarked on a 21-2 run at the end of the half to lead 49-30.
406mtsports.com
Hamilton Broncs football to play Whitefish Saturday at noon
The defending state champion Hamilton Broncs football team ended their regular season this year 9-0 with a win over Columbia Falls on October 21, 23-7. After enjoying a first round bye in the playoffs, the Broncs will take on the Whitefish Bulldogs Saturday, November 5, in Hamilton at noon. The Bulldogs, 7-3 overall, won 17-7 on October 29 in Havre.
406mtsports.com
Bozeman football takes advantage of Kalispell Glacier turnovers in Class AA quarterfinal win
BOZEMAN — The bye week did not succeed in slowing down Bozeman. Kalispell Glacier had no luck either. The Hawks pushed their winning streak to eight games Friday with a 31-23 Class AA quarterfinal win against the Wolfpack at Van Winkle Stadium. Bozeman forced three turnovers in the first quarter alone and turned each one into points, setting the team up well for a trip to the Class AA semifinals for the first time since 2020.
Comments / 0