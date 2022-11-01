ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Astros: Dusty Baker could come to regret pregame Justin Verlander comments

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claims that ace Justin Verlander will not have a short leash in Game 5 of the World Series. That could be a mistake. Justin Verlander has an ERA of 6.07 in eight career World Series starts. That’s enough of a sample size to call JV’s performance in the Fall Classic a trend, rather than a mere blip of the radar for Baker and Co.
Red Sox rookie’s knee injury is officially cause for concern

After a season marred with injury after injury, the last thing the Boston Red Sox need is to be concerned with another injury before the offseason even begins, especially when it’s their prized rookie, Triston Casas. Casas, their first-round pick in 2018 who made his long-awaited big-league debut in...
It’s shocking to see how Chiefs’ offense has evolved without Tyreek Hill

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) have been consistent in an unpredictable NFL season. While most of the league has struggled to reach the end zone, the Chiefs have the league’s highest-scoring offense (31.9 points per game). They aren’t the best team right now. They might be by January. Bet against them at your own risk.
