San Antonio, TX

Meet the Cutest Pet in San Antonio

Alex and Stephen Adams had agreed they were a two-dog family. But as Alex was driving down Eisenhauer Road one day in 2019, she noticed a little dog with big ears running alongside the street. “It was busy, so I pulled over and he just jumped right in my car,”...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

The 25 most miserable places in San Antonio

We love San Antonio, but we also know that everything here isn't sunshine and roses all the time. In fact, a number of spots in SA kinda suck ass. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just going out and about, there are plenty of hellscapes that any San Antonian will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Some of them are perfectly delightful most of the time, but one small thing can take things from happy to sad.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio Christmas Showcase set for Freeman Coliseum in November

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The 43rd Annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is now set for November 19-20 at Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. This year’s event will feature more than 300 craft shops, small businesses, food, decoration experts, entertainment, and more. “As the largest event of its kind...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend

Celebrate the start of the holiday season at The Light Park, or catch talent like Ryan Adams and Lewis Black live on stage. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar. Thursday, November 3Opera San Antonio presents PagliacciChannel your cultured side and experience the story behind a traveling acting troupe’s time in a new town. This production of Pagliacci at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will be performed in Italian with English translations. Tickets for shows on November 3 and November 5 are...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
travelawaits.com

The Incredible Food Tour Not To Miss In San Antonio

Good food isn’t hard to find in San Antonio. As one of only two cities in the entire country recognized as Cities of Gastronomy by UNESCO, San Antonio is brimming with delectable dishes. What is difficult to find is a food tour that not only showcases authentic foods native to San Antonio, but also digs into the heritage of the locals and the history of the foods. Providing this unique combination of food, heritage, and history all in one tour is one of the many reasons that Food Chick Tours is the premier food tour company in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Zoo elephant Lucky dies at 62

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its own. The zoo announced that its 62-year-old Asian elephant Lucky was euthanized by its animal care team on Wednesday morning. She had been at the San Antonio Zoo since 1962. Lucky passed away quietly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Solving the mystery: Loud booms in Stone Oak

SAN ANTONIO — It's a story that had many of you chiming in online. Stone Oak neighbors are trying to figure out the noise that's keeping them up at night. Not even five minutes following our initial report on this, e-mails came flooding in from viewers pitching theories of what the "booming" sounds could be.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

23 San Antonio restaurants serving classic comfort food

Sometimes, we just need to eat our feelings, because a full stomach can help fill the heart. And there’s no better cure for feeling down in the dumps like a hearty, rib-sticking meal. While Soul Food and homestyle cooking abound in San Antonio, comfort food doesn’t just mean sticking...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
