Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
The second annual Southside Book Fair is coming soon
SAN ANTONIO — Mark your calendars book lovers as the second annual Southside Book Fair is coming on November 12. Beginning at 10 a.m., this free book fair will feature some of Texas' and the south side's best authors for a meet-and-greet and autograph book session. In total, there...
CBS Austin
LIVE from Wurstfest! What to expect this year and the 'must-dos' of Wurstfest
Wurstfest in New Braunfels is kicking off 10 days of live entertainment, games, dancing, carnival rides, drinks, food and more. 2022 Wurstfest President, Miles Granzin, joins Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to share what attendees can expect and how they're celebrating over 60 years of Wurstfest. Wurstfest kicks off in...
sanantoniomag.com
Meet the Cutest Pet in San Antonio
Alex and Stephen Adams had agreed they were a two-dog family. But as Alex was driving down Eisenhauer Road one day in 2019, she noticed a little dog with big ears running alongside the street. “It was busy, so I pulled over and he just jumped right in my car,”...
devinenews.com
Devine Fall Festival this SaturdayParade at 10am, followed by food, carnival, live music and shopping
The 61st Annual Devine Cactus Fall Festival will be hosted in downtown Devine as usual and will start off with a 10:00 am parade (judging starts at 9am) followed by a carnival and festival, shopping, food, games and live music all day and night. Parade Grand Marshalls will be all...
San Antonio Current
The 25 most miserable places in San Antonio
We love San Antonio, but we also know that everything here isn't sunshine and roses all the time. In fact, a number of spots in SA kinda suck ass. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just going out and about, there are plenty of hellscapes that any San Antonian will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Some of them are perfectly delightful most of the time, but one small thing can take things from happy to sad.
KTSA
San Antonio Christmas Showcase set for Freeman Coliseum in November
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The 43rd Annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is now set for November 19-20 at Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. This year’s event will feature more than 300 craft shops, small businesses, food, decoration experts, entertainment, and more. “As the largest event of its kind...
Laika Cheesecake and Espresso to open $60K New Braunfels location
The new store is expected to be ready in 2023.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: California love from Sabores Cali-Baja Mexican Grill
Don't roast the California ties, until you give it a try.
A newbie's guide to celebrating Wurstfest in New Braunfels
Never been? You're not alone.
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
Celebrate the start of the holiday season at The Light Park, or catch talent like Ryan Adams and Lewis Black live on stage. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar. Thursday, November 3Opera San Antonio presents PagliacciChannel your cultured side and experience the story behind a traveling acting troupe’s time in a new town. This production of Pagliacci at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will be performed in Italian with English translations. Tickets for shows on November 3 and November 5 are...
New soda shop business brings flavorful drink options to north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — When Texas native Roman Huerta came back to the Lone Star state for a visit from Utah, he was instantly reminded of how hot Texas gets. It was then and there that the idea for a refreshing business was born. "So this is Drank., as it...
KSAT 12
‘First name, Lamest’: Nirenberg has some thoughts after Drake left San Antonio out of new song
SAN ANTONIO – Many San Antonians aren’t happy that Drake failed to show San Antonio some love in one of his new songs, including Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “Major Distribution” is the second track on the rapper’s new album, “Her Loss,” which features 21 Savage. It made its debut Friday.
New Orleans-style food truck serving gumbo, catfish, loaded banana pudding | Neighborhood Eats
SCHERTZ, Texas — We all know Mardi Gras happens once a year. But, one Texas food truck serving New Orleans style cuisine is bringing the party year-round with their unique, fun foods. We checked out NOLA Bayou Bites on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series. The truck moves...
travelawaits.com
The Incredible Food Tour Not To Miss In San Antonio
Good food isn’t hard to find in San Antonio. As one of only two cities in the entire country recognized as Cities of Gastronomy by UNESCO, San Antonio is brimming with delectable dishes. What is difficult to find is a food tour that not only showcases authentic foods native to San Antonio, but also digs into the heritage of the locals and the history of the foods. Providing this unique combination of food, heritage, and history all in one tour is one of the many reasons that Food Chick Tours is the premier food tour company in San Antonio.
Buc-ee's to break ground on largest facility in the country
LULING, Texas — Buc-ee's is set to break ground on their largest traveling center in the country in Luling which is about 65 miles east of San Antonio. The travel center said they will officially break ground on Nov. 16, and a construction ceremony will take place on that day at 11 a.m.
Hill Country photo contest winners announced
The Hill Country Alliance (HCA) announced Wednesday it had selected the winners of a photo contest recording the beauty of the area.
Golden Star Café, The Cookshack: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Celebrations of various kinds dominated the Current's most-read food stories of the week.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo elephant Lucky dies at 62
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its own. The zoo announced that its 62-year-old Asian elephant Lucky was euthanized by its animal care team on Wednesday morning. She had been at the San Antonio Zoo since 1962. Lucky passed away quietly...
Solving the mystery: Loud booms in Stone Oak
SAN ANTONIO — It's a story that had many of you chiming in online. Stone Oak neighbors are trying to figure out the noise that's keeping them up at night. Not even five minutes following our initial report on this, e-mails came flooding in from viewers pitching theories of what the "booming" sounds could be.
San Antonio Current
23 San Antonio restaurants serving classic comfort food
Sometimes, we just need to eat our feelings, because a full stomach can help fill the heart. And there’s no better cure for feeling down in the dumps like a hearty, rib-sticking meal. While Soul Food and homestyle cooking abound in San Antonio, comfort food doesn’t just mean sticking...
