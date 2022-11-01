Read full article on original website
Field of Flags at Union Point Park honors veterans ahead of Veteran's Day
NEW BERN, Craven County — Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 886 in New Bern honors veterans with a field of flags at Union Point Park. The field allows people to honor the many sacrifices of service members but also serves veterans in Craven County. There are more than 900...
Beaufort County bridge requires temporary closure
Belhaven, BEAUFORT COUNTY - The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek is scheduled to close Wednesday, November 9, for preservation work. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will do maintenance work on the 10-year-old bridge. The work will include replacing expansion joints and repairing any cracks in the concrete deck.
Red-light camera program could be on way out in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville’s red-light camera program could be on its way out. Greenville’s red-light camera program was ruled unconstitutional back in March because too little of the money it generates through penalties end up with the local school system, the state Court of Appeals ruled. Now, the Greenville City Council could […]
Early voting results high ahead of midterm elections
NEW BERN, Craven County — Early voting wraps up in North Carolina Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It began across the Tarheel State on October 20th. Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said the turnout has been really good. She said early voting has been the most popular method in the state for North Carolinians.
Former Craven County Commissioner passes away
NEW BERN, Craven County — Former Craven County Commissioner, Lee K. “Kyle” Allen, Jr. has passed away. Allen served on the Craven County Board of Commissioners from December 5, 1994 to December 1, 2014. He served as Chairman of the Board of Commissioners December 4, 1995 through...
Body identified in accidental Beaufort drowning
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort police say a 62-year-old man drowned accidentally in Town Creek. The body of Paul Pinto, of Beaufort, was found Wednesday around 4:20 p.m. by a boater. Police said an autopsy showed that Pinto died from an accidental drowning and that alcohol use was a contributing...
Washington man charged in Pitt County rape
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man has been charged with the rape of a woman that happened in Pitt County. Matthew Keyes turned himself in at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office on Monday. He was charged with second degree forcible rape. Pitt County deputies were called to...
Beaufort police say body found in Town Creek
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort police say the identity has been confirmed of a body that was found in Town Creek on Wednesday. Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette told WNCT’s Claire Curry the body was found Wednesday afternoon. Police recovered the body and were able to identify who it was. However, they were not releasing […]
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
THC found in candies, snacks on some store shelves in ENC
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Trademark Enforcement Agents with the Secretary of State’s Office and the NC Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force are helping pull dangerous products from shelves, these products look like snacks, but contain THC. Starburst, Skittles and even Doritos are some of the products these counterfeit companies are...
Lottery prize worth $50,000 won in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — While nobody won the Powerball grand prize on Monday, someone in New Bern is set to pick up a nice payday. There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. So the prize will be at least $1.2 […]
New Bern man facing drug charges
NEW BERN, Craven County — A New Bern man is facing drug charges. On November 1, 2022, Craven County Deputies searched a vehicle during the course of a vehicle stop on U.S. 17 Highway near Blue Top Road in New Bern. During the search deputies found around 15 grams...
Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
Veterans Day Parade canceled; other event slated for Nov. 5
MOREHEAD CITY — Due to a lack of volunteers, the Veterans Day Parade in Morehead City, traditionally held the Saturday before the holiday, is canceled. Instead, the Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast will sponsor a Veteran Celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Train Depot in Morehead City. The event will be open to the public, especially to all veterans and their families.
Greenville ranked one of the poorest cities in the country
Greenville, North Carolina, ranked as one of the poorest big cities in the country by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Community Survey of 2021. According to the U.S. Census, a typical household in Greenville earns around $44,450 a year, ranking the fifth lowest in their survey, with around $25,000 less than the national median household income of $69,717 a year.
Craven County Schools getting more than $600,000 for school safety
NEW BERN, Craven County — Two hundred school districts and charter schools across North Carolina will benefit from more than $74 million in school safety grants. The funding is coming from the department of public instruction's center for safer schools and will be used for everything from safety equipment to school resource officers to training and services for students in crisis across the state.
Man identified after body found near Beaufort boat ramp
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — A body that was recovered around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Beaufort, has now been identified. The body of Paul Anthony Pinto, 62, of Beaufort, was floating in Town Creek. Onslow Pathology performed an autopsy and determined the cause of death was accidental...
Three charged after New Bern shooting
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One man has been charged in a shooting, while New Bern police arrested two others on drug charges that came as a result of his arrest. Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Watson Avenue. An officer on patrol...
Police: North Carolina woman dead after running into traffic, getting hit by 2 cars
A woman has died after 'running out into traffic' and being hit by two different cars on a road in Goldsboro Saturday night, police say.
Martin County deputies looking for teenager
ROBERSONVILLE, Martin County — Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teenager, Zicravion Maleek Harris. Harris is described as a black male, 15 years old and was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black pants. Harris is roughly 5'8" tall and weighs around...
