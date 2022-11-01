ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg

Don’t let this beautiful fall weather go to waste. Get outside, enjoy a stroll around the city and make sure you grab a copy of our November issue of the magazine, which came out this week. But first, get up to speed on the week’s local news, below.
Weekend Roundup with Sara Bozich

Plan your weekend with my weekly list of things to do around Harrisburg and central PA! Scroll down or use the menu links to find ideas for your weekend. For something new: HBG Flea is back at Strawberry Square for the season; I’m having a pre-moving clothes sale. It’s Mustache Mocha Month at Cornerstone Coffeehouse.
