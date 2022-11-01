ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

wksu.org

MetroHealth Glick Center will open its doors to patients Saturday

MetroHealth's new 11-story hospital will open its doors to new and existing patients on Saturday. Construction of the MetroHealth Glick Center, located on West 25th Street on Cleveland's West Side, was completed in October and the system dedicated the building last month with a community fall festival. The new hospital...
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Q&A: Patients are waiting hours at Cleveland and Akron hospital ERs. Here's why

Northeast Ohio residents are finding that area hospitals are slammed and they are facing long wait times when seeking care. This is a problem that started during the pandemic and is apparently getting worse as hospital resources are being stressed. Ideastream Public Media health reporter Taylor Wizner spoke with Morning...
AKRON, OH
wksu.org

Bibb administration reverses course on Cleveland leaf pickup program

Just days after Cleveland announced it was requiring residents to start bagging their leaves, the Bibb administration reversed course and announced it would resume its curbside leaf collection program in previously designated high-generation areas. The decision comes after an outcry from residents and city council members. “I appreciate the feedback...
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Cuyahoga County executive candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne largely agree on jail's future

In many ways, the two candidates for Cuyahoga County executive agree on what they’d do about the decrepit county jail. Republican Lee Weingart and Democrat Chris Ronayne want to scale the project back. They agree that building a campus-style, 2400 bed facility on the county’s most recent preferred site outside Downtown Cleveland at a cost of $750 million is a mistake.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

Akron and Lake County transit agencies offer free rides to vote

Local public transit agencies are helping voters get to the polls this election season. Laketran is offering free rides from now through Election Day, and Akron METRO RTA will provide free bus rides on Nov. 8. “For Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 8, we offer those free rides to...
AKRON, OH

