ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYC brings back safety campaign as Daylight Saving Time ends

NEW YORK -- With Daylight Saving Time ending on Sunday, New York City is bringing back its "Dusk and Darkness" campaign.The initiative is aimed at keeping everyone on the road safe during fall and winter evenings, particularly pedestrians and cyclists.Thursday, officials highlighted the dangers that come with less daylight."Historical data trends indicate that motorists more frequently strike pedestrians and cyclists in the early evening hours during months with fewer daylight hours," NYPD Chief of Transportation Kim Royster said."We ask drivers to please slow down," said New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.As part of the campaign, the NYPD will expand traffic enforcement during evening and overnight hours.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
invisiblepeople.tv

NYC Program Puts Cash Directly in the Hands of Homeless Youth

When you give people money, they can afford things. That was the idea behind the wildly successful Child Tax Credit, which lifted 2.9 million kids out of poverty. It’s the idea behind a program in Washington state that provides flexible funding to youths aging out of foster care. And it’s the idea behind the Trust Youth Initiative, a New York City-based effort that puts money directly into the hands of homeless youth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

New York Crime Isn’t Mind Over Matter

According to Governor Kathy Hochul, it seems that I have lost my mind. Trying to minimize the crime crisis threatening to derail her campaign, Hochul asserted at a press conference last Monday that the violent crime New Yorkers are daily witnessing on the streets and subways is a figment of their imaginations. The few “high profile” crimes, the governor insisted, “created a sense of fear in people’s minds.” And she refused to cave to what she termed the “political theater” surrounding rampant crime.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bklyner.com

Not Here: Bensonhurst Opposes The Only Family Shelter

As the city’s homeless census reaches an all-time high, residents are pushing back against the city’s plans to build a family shelter in Bensonhurst. It would be the only shelter of any kind in the neighborhood.
mynwmo.com

New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts

SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Protestors show up as Zeldin continues campaign for New York Governor

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Republican candidate for New York Governor, Lee Zeldin, faced protestors at a campaign event Friday.  One protestor yelled, “how dare you come into our neighborhood.” Zeldin visited Manhattan’s pier 45 one day after a woman was sexually assaulted there. Zeldin stopped by the site to condemn the rape and crime in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Brace yourselves for a fairly warm November in NYC

We all know how frigid New York can get and so, when we hear that the month of November is going to be unseasonably warm, we tend to forget about what that all means on a climate change scale and just revel in the fact that we won’t have to wear our scarves, gloves and boots for a bit longer this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Verge

500 drones will form a giant Candy Crush ad above NYC tonight

Five hundred light-equipped drones are being launched into the sky above New York City this evening to form a giant flying advertisement for the Candy Crush mobile game. (via Gothamist). The 10-minute-long choreographed performance has been organized for the game’s 10th anniversary and will “turn the sky into the largest...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Did you see the Candy Crush Saga drone show that happened over Battery Park last night?

The NYC skyline welcomed a giant advertisement for Candy Crush Saga last night that was created with 500 drones. The display, which celebrated the game app’s 10-year anniversary, used drones to spell out the game’s name, “#10yearsoffun,” a character from the addicting game, words like “sweet!” and “play!” as well as some candy-inspired designs. According to the company, the show could be seen by “countless New Yorkers from downtown to midtown as well as New Jersey residents across the Hudson.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Tower Records returns with NYC music retail and concert space

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical store location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. On Friday, music enthusiasts can head to the new Tower Labs location in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy