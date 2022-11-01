Read full article on original website
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
NYC brings back safety campaign as Daylight Saving Time ends
NEW YORK -- With Daylight Saving Time ending on Sunday, New York City is bringing back its "Dusk and Darkness" campaign.The initiative is aimed at keeping everyone on the road safe during fall and winter evenings, particularly pedestrians and cyclists.Thursday, officials highlighted the dangers that come with less daylight."Historical data trends indicate that motorists more frequently strike pedestrians and cyclists in the early evening hours during months with fewer daylight hours," NYPD Chief of Transportation Kim Royster said."We ask drivers to please slow down," said New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.As part of the campaign, the NYPD will expand traffic enforcement during evening and overnight hours.
Queens Neighborhood Overwhelmed By Violent Squirrel Attacks
Boasting one of the lowest rates of crime per capita in all of New York City, Queens' neighborhood Rego Park has long been one of the most desired places to live in New York City. However, a number of residents have been viciously accosted by several violently aggressive squirrels in ...
The world's largest gingerbread village is returning to Manhattan
When Jon Lovitch made his first gingerbread village as a teenager in Kansas City in 1994, he could never have dreamed that he’d someday turn the hobby into his full-time job, display his creations in New York City and set the world record for gingerbread houses. Fast forward 28...
invisiblepeople.tv
NYC Program Puts Cash Directly in the Hands of Homeless Youth
When you give people money, they can afford things. That was the idea behind the wildly successful Child Tax Credit, which lifted 2.9 million kids out of poverty. It’s the idea behind a program in Washington state that provides flexible funding to youths aging out of foster care. And it’s the idea behind the Trust Youth Initiative, a New York City-based effort that puts money directly into the hands of homeless youth.
The Jewish Press
New York Crime Isn’t Mind Over Matter
According to Governor Kathy Hochul, it seems that I have lost my mind. Trying to minimize the crime crisis threatening to derail her campaign, Hochul asserted at a press conference last Monday that the violent crime New Yorkers are daily witnessing on the streets and subways is a figment of their imaginations. The few “high profile” crimes, the governor insisted, “created a sense of fear in people’s minds.” And she refused to cave to what she termed the “political theater” surrounding rampant crime.
15 Words and Phrases New Yorkers Say That You Need To Know
New York is an interesting place. There’s Upstate and then there’s Downstate but the world doesn’t seem to understand this. No, the world seems to believe the entire state is one gigantic city. In reality, according to the Washington Post, Upstate New York "begins north of Poughkeepsie...
bklyner.com
Not Here: Bensonhurst Opposes The Only Family Shelter
As the city’s homeless census reaches an all-time high, residents are pushing back against the city’s plans to build a family shelter in Bensonhurst. It would be the only shelter of any kind in the neighborhood.
wufe967.com
Democratic NYC lawmaker backs Zeldin over Hochul, defying party: 'We don't feel safe'
A New York City Democratic lawmaker crossed party lines Thursday to endorse Republican Lee Zeldin for governor over incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. New York City Democratic city councilman Robert Holden, a moderate from Glendale, Queens, slammed Hochul over the crime crisis ravaging both the city and state. “It is absurd...
Let the leaves stay where they fall (Letter to the Editor)
On behalf of Montclair Climate Action, I would like to encourage homeowners to leave their leaves on the ground this fall. There are many benefits to this simple practice: You’ll enrich your soil, improve your lawn, save on yard work and help preserve the natural habitat of local animals, plants and insects.
mynwmo.com
New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts
SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
Protestors show up as Zeldin continues campaign for New York Governor
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Republican candidate for New York Governor, Lee Zeldin, faced protestors at a campaign event Friday. One protestor yelled, “how dare you come into our neighborhood.” Zeldin visited Manhattan’s pier 45 one day after a woman was sexually assaulted there. Zeldin stopped by the site to condemn the rape and crime in […]
NYC congestion pricing: Hochul urged to let New Yorkers vote on controversial program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A bipartisan group of elected officials, including several from Staten Island, are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to give residents a say in whether to implement New York City’s controversial congestion pricing program. On Thursday, the group of elected officials, which included Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South...
16 things New Yorkers would ‘ghost’ about this city
In honor of Halloween, we were curious about what New Yorkers would “ghost” (or abruptly leave behind) about the city, so we put the question to our readers who we know always creep it real. There seems to be a consensus because several answers—like rent prices and Times...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Brace yourselves for a fairly warm November in NYC
We all know how frigid New York can get and so, when we hear that the month of November is going to be unseasonably warm, we tend to forget about what that all means on a climate change scale and just revel in the fact that we won’t have to wear our scarves, gloves and boots for a bit longer this year.
Is there specific etiquette for where dogs should relieve themselves in NYC?
I am looking after my parents’ dog for a few months while they are traveling. He is normally used to a big suburban yard and walks with large patches of grass. Since he’s been with me in an apartment in midtown Manhattan, he pees/poops on random occasions on walks, which means sometimes it will be on the sidewalk. Of course, I pick it up immediately.
The Verge
500 drones will form a giant Candy Crush ad above NYC tonight
Five hundred light-equipped drones are being launched into the sky above New York City this evening to form a giant flying advertisement for the Candy Crush mobile game. (via Gothamist). The 10-minute-long choreographed performance has been organized for the game’s 10th anniversary and will “turn the sky into the largest...
A musical about Staten Island is opening in Manhattan next month
It’s not that we don’t recognize Staten Island as a bonafide New York borough, it’s just that it is so utterly non-Manhattan that the mere idea of a musical about Staten Island in midtown tickles our funny bone. After all, what can the show even be about?...
Did you see the Candy Crush Saga drone show that happened over Battery Park last night?
The NYC skyline welcomed a giant advertisement for Candy Crush Saga last night that was created with 500 drones. The display, which celebrated the game app’s 10-year anniversary, used drones to spell out the game’s name, “#10yearsoffun,” a character from the addicting game, words like “sweet!” and “play!” as well as some candy-inspired designs. According to the company, the show could be seen by “countless New Yorkers from downtown to midtown as well as New Jersey residents across the Hudson.”
Tower Records returns with NYC music retail and concert space
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical store location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. On Friday, music enthusiasts can head to the new Tower Labs location in […]
You can now visit the workshop where NYC's most famous holiday decor is made
The massive bows, angels, nutcrackers, lights and other festive decor that adorns New York City's most famous buildings comes together each year in a warehouse in Westchester County where hundreds of elves (ahem, employees) bring Christmas magic to life. This year, you can peek inside the 110,000-square-foot warehouse of American...
