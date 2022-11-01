ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers trade Chase Claypool to Bears, add CB William Jackson from Commanders

By Joe Rutter
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
One moment he was on the practice field at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex catching passes as the Pittsburgh Steelers went through their first workout of the bye week.

The next, Chase Claypool was on his way to joining the Chicago Bears.

About an hour after practice concluded early Tuesday afternoon, the Steelers traded Claypool, their third-year wide receiver, to the Bears in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick.

The Steelers then acquired cornerback William Jackson III, a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, from the Washington Commanders in an exchange of conditional late-round picks in the 2025 draft. The Steelers will give up a conditional sixth-rounder and get a conditional seventh-rounder in return.

The moves were made prior to the NFL’s 4 p.m. trading deadline.

In eight games with the Steelers this season, Claypool had 32 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown. He also had eight carries for 55 yards. In his final game with the Steelers, a 35-13 loss Sunday at Philadelphia, Claypool threw a 1-yard touchdown pass on an end around and had four catches for 45 yards.

“I will always have an unbelievable amount of love for Steelers Nation and the organization that drafted me out of Notre Dame,” Claypool wrote on Twitter. “I am beyond grateful for the amazing people in Pittsburgh for embracing me & the lifelong memories made. Now… Back to business in the Midwest.”

Claypool goes from a team with a 2-6 record that is in last place in the AFC North to one that is 3-5 but tied for second in the NFC North.

• Matt Canada 'not privy' to his job status, 'feels pretty good' Steelers offense can get fixed

• Tim Benz: Even the most optimistic spin on Steelers after bye rings hollow

• Mark Madden: Now do you believe the Steelers stink?

The Bears sought a veteran receiver to help build around young quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago’s leading receiver prior to the trade was Darnell Mooney, who has 25 receptions for 364 yards. The Bears will have Claypool under contract for one more season before he can become a free agent.

“I thought it was important to add another impact-type player to our offense,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said, listing Claypool’s attributes. “Big body, physical, explosive, great leaping ability, can stretch the field but also is is violent with the ball in his hands as well as as a blocker, I think that enhances everyone around him.”

Claypool used his 6-foot-4, 238-pound size to emerge as a deep threat early in his career with the Steelers. But Claypool’s big plays dwindled after Matt Canada took over as offensive coordinator in 2021, and this year he was averaging 9.7 yards per catch — nearly 5 yards below his average in 2021.

Claypool was the first player picked by the Steelers in the 2020 draft — they didn’t have a first-round pick after trading for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick the previous year — and he paid immediate dividends. As a rookie, Claypool caught 62 passes for 873 yards and nine touchdowns. He also rushed for a pair of scores.

Claypool didn’t come close to matching that touchdown production last season. Although he caught 59 passes for 860 yards, Claypool totaled just two receiving touchdowns.

With the emergence of rookie second-round pick George Pickens — he has 26 catches, 338 yards and a touchdown — Claypool became an easier trade candidate. Pickens already had taken steps to be the No. 2 receiver behind Diontae Johnson.

The Steelers acquired a veteran cornerback two days after the secondary allowed four long touchdown passes against the Eagles. Ahkello Witherspoon was benched at halftime after giving up two scores, and Levi Wallace has been slowed by a concussion and shoulder injury. Cam Sutton also has missed a game this year because of injury.

In that regard, Jackson should fit in nicely among the defensive backs. He has played in only four games this season with the Commanders because of a back injury and reportedly had fallen out of favor with the team. Washington was expected to release Jackson if they couldn’t find a trade partner.

In six seasons, Jackson has started 64 of 75 games and has five career interceptions.

Jackson was on the Steelers’ radar in the 2016 draft. The Steelers held the No. 25 overall pick, but Cincinnati grabbed Jackson at No. 24, and the Steelers ended up selecting cornerback Artie Burns.

Before the 2021 season, Jackson signed a three-year, $40.5 million deal with Washington. Since Jackson was traded midway through the season, he already has collected about half of his $5 million base salary this year. He is scheduled to make $9.25 million in 2023, plus he is due a $2.5 million roster bonus on the third day of the 2023 calendar year.

Comments / 0

 

