70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay over “harmful impact of his conduct.”
NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay over “harmful impact of his conduct.”. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Seahawks believe successful shift on defense is permanent
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Shelby Harris was in a footrace, which usually is not what the Seattle Seahawks want one of their burly defensive linemen to be doing. In this case, though, that moment of Harris chasing down New York Giants QB Daniel Jones and stopping him from reaching the first down was a perfect example of the effort that’s led an drastic turnaround for the Seahawks defense.
Love, Allen lead short-handed Cavaliers to rout of Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-88 on Friday night for their seventh straight win. Jarrett Allen scored 22 points and Cedi Osman added 15 as the Cavaliers had a 54-21 edge in...
G League preview: Top prospect Scoot Henderson leads Ignite
Jason Hart has been making the comparison for about a year now. When the coach of the G League Ignite sees Scoot Henderson, a certain NBA player comes into his mind. “He’s like a young Derrick Rose,” Hart said. That’s high praise. And a high standard. Rose was...
Eagles without Scott against Texans missing Cooks, Collins
HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia cornerback Josiah Scott and Houston receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins were inactive for Thursday night’s game. There was much speculation this week that Cooks would be traded but no deal was made before the deadline. He missed practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday for personal reasons.
Mayfield unsure how Panthers handle ‘looming question’ at QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield isn’t sure how things will shake out when Sam Darnold’s 21-day window to return from injured reserve closes on Tuesday. The Carolina Panthers will then have to make a difficult decision on what to do at quarterback. NFL teams rarely keep...
LeBron James condemns antisemitism amid Kyrie Irving controversy
Lakers star LeBron James said Kyrie Irving "caused some harm to a lot of people" by promoting an antisemitic film and declining to rebuke antisemitism.
Today in Sports History-Foreman KOs Moorer to regain title
1927 — Walter Hagen beats Joe Turnesa 1-up to capture the PGA Championship for the fourth consecutive year and fifth overall. 1955 — Montreal’s Jean Beliveau scores the second fastest hat trick in NHL history in a 4-2 win over Boston. Beliveau, who scores all four Canadien goals, gets three in 44 seconds against Bruins goaltender Terry Sawchuk on the same power play.
Column: World Series gem shows how much baseball has changed
For those who gripe about baseball squandering far too much time wallowing in its past — yep, count me in — the only no-hitters in World Series history prove just how much the game has, indeed, changed. About the only similarity between Don Larsen’s perfect game for the...
The truth about a Snyder sale and the Commanders’ crucial stretch
The words Washington fans have longed to hear — Dan and Tanya Snyder are exploring a sale of the Commanders — were finally spoken Wednesday. What should the NFL do to ensure it never again has a Snyder problem — and who would be a worthy steward for the Burgundy and Gold?
Judge voted player of the year by fellow major leaguers
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was voted player of the year and the American League outstanding player by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards from the Major League Baseball Players Association. Judge set an American League record with 62 homers, breaking the previous...
Nike says it is suspending its relationship with Kyrie Irving
BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike says it is suspending its relationship with Kyrie Irving. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Titans’ Derrick Henry says don’t panic, ‘my foot is fine’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry dismissed worries about his feet Thursday after the Tennessee Titans put him on the injury report with a foot issue. “My foot is fine. There’s nothing wrong,” Henry said. “I’ll be out there on Sunday playing. So, my foot...
