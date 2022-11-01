35th annual Coats for the Cold coat drive kicks off

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Tuesday kicks off the 35th annual Coats for the Cold drive for those in need.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is organizing the event. They ask participants to drop off a new or gently used clean coat to any of the 70 participating drop-off locations. The collection is open Nov. 1 through Nov. 30.

Once the coats are collected, the sheriff's office said they will be given to human service agencies and organizations. Those groups will then distribute the coats to those in need for free.