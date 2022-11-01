ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

35th annual Coats for the Cold coat drive kicks off

By Jessica Stevenson
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujUQk_0iue85Is00

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Tuesday kicks off the 35th annual Coats for the Cold drive for those in need.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is organizing the event. They ask participants to drop off a new or gently used clean coat to any of the 70 participating drop-off locations. The collection is open Nov. 1 through Nov. 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ky8fo_0iue85Is00
Oakland Co. Sheriff's Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Nrdb_0iue85Is00
Oakland Co. Sheriff's Office

Once the coats are collected, the sheriff's office said they will be given to human service agencies and organizations. Those groups will then distribute the coats to those in need for free.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Check out 65-foot spruce at Campus Martius

(CBS DETROIT) - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Detroit."It's November, the sun is shining, it's warm, unseasonably warm, but it's wonderful," said DTE Foundation President Lynette Dowler."The tree has arrived."Detroit's annual Christmas Tree, hailing from Northern Michigan, is now in the center of Campus Martius."Bringing our families together, bringing our city together, bringing guests into our city is what it's all about," Dowler said."So, for us at DTE Foundation and for me personally it's just a beautiful way to carry on that tradition."Thursday crews installed the 65-foot Spruce."There will be over 100,000 lights on the tree and we're anxious to light it up," Dowler said.Amelia Sharp, affectionately known as the Christmas Tree Lady, came out with all the bells and whistles.A decorated holiday hat and jacket.The long-time Detroiters says she's never missed the event in its 19-year history."I am wearing an Amelia original Christmas Tree Hat," Sharpe said."All of this is on here I added. And I add each year. I enjoy it. I love it. I mean, I love the feeling that it gives me."Families can return to Campus Martius for the official lighting Nov. 18.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Halloween waste; what to do with it and other holiday trash

(CBS DETROIT) - Halloween 2022 has come and gone. However, that doesn't account for what the holiday left behind."It seems like everything is made out of plastic," says Aaron Hiday, compost program coordinator for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and EnergyFrom decorations to all things costumes, plastic surrounds the holiday season with Halloween beginning it all. "Reuse, save and reuse," Hiday says when talking about those decorations, candy pails and costumes. He says finding room to save those decorations is one of the best ways to help the environment when it comes to a holiday like Halloween."My wife...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Deputies search for Wallaby running loose in Monroe County

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office say an "exotic wallaby" is running loose in Bedford Township.On Thursday, authorities say the animal has been reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which oversees exotic animal breeders and enforcement of exotic animal facilities.The USDA says the animal is no threat to public safety. Residents are advised not to approach the wallaby.Anyone with information on the owner is asked to report directly to the USDA at www.usda.gov. Anyone who spots the wallaby is asked to contact Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Dog recovering after almost bleeding to death, sheriff says

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be considered graphic. A 1-and-a-half-year-old pit bull mix dog is recovering after almost bleeding to death. The dog was discovered by members of the Michigan Pit Bull Education Program (MPEP) on Sunday while they were out giving...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Missing Canton teen believed to be in mid-Michigan

CANTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Caitlin Cecil, 17, was reported missing from Canton and is believed to be in mid-Michigan. The Canton Police Department is requesting assistance in finding the missing teen. Caitlin was last seen on Friday, Oct. 28 at about 2 p.m. She was leaving her home in the...
CANTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Macomb County

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Mt. Clemens, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at about 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Dickinson Street, east of Gratiot Avenue. Police say a small, dark-colored SUV struck pedestrian Antoine Smith, 44, of Mt. Clemens, and did not stop.Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.Police believe that the suspect was driving a dark-colored Jeep Compass or Cherokee. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Dickinson, turned north onto northbound Gratiot, then went east onto North River Road before being last seen traveling north on Park Street.As investigators review video surveillance, they are asking anyone who has information about that crash to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9456.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Vehicle impounded for expired plate, no insurance

RIVERVIEW — A Chevy Malibu with an expired license plate was subject to a traffic stop the night of Oct. 26 while northbound on Fort Street near Longsdorf Street, which resulted in the vehicle being impounded and towed when it was determined that the car was uninsured and had an expired registration.
RIVERVIEW, MI
CBS Detroit

Scam alert: Birmingham police warn about donation letters

((CBS DETROIT) - The Birmingham Police Department is warning of a donation letter scam. Police say they aren't requesting any money and urge residents to dispose of these letters if they receive one. If you believe you're a victim of a scam, you can call Birmingham dispatch to request a report at 248-644-3405.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
CBS Detroit

Woodward Throwbacks opening furniture showroom in Downtown Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Woodward Throwbacks, a manufacturer of furniture and goods made from reclaimed materials in Detroit, is opening its first showroom in Downtown Detroit. The showroom, Throwbacks Home, which is set to open sometime in early November, will feature furniture made from reclaimed and recycled materials and a selection of designer homewares and furnishings.The showroom will be 1500 square feet and located at 35 West Grand River Avenue. "The last few years, we have really challenged ourselves on how materials can be used.  And what 'reclaimed' furniture looks like.  It's exciting that we will be able to now show our original...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy