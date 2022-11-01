Read full article on original website
G League preview: Top prospect Scoot Henderson leads Ignite
Jason Hart has been making the comparison for about a year now. When the coach of the G League Ignite sees Scoot Henderson, a certain NBA player comes into his mind. “He’s like a young Derrick Rose,” Hart said. That’s high praise. And a high standard. Rose was...
Washington football legend Dave Butz dies
Former Washington defensive tackle Dave Butz has passed away at age 72, the team announced Friday. Butz signed with the Burgundy and Gold as a free agent in 1975 after two seasons with St. Louis. As one of the league’s biggest players at the time at 6-foot-8 and nearly 300 pounds, he started 180 games over 14 years in D.C. and was a mainstay on Washington’s first two Super Bowl-winning teams.
Eagles without Scott against Texans missing Cooks, Collins
HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia cornerback Josiah Scott and Houston receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins were inactive for Thursday night’s game. There was much speculation this week that Cooks would be traded but no deal was made before the deadline. He missed practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday for personal reasons.
Today in Sports History-Foreman KOs Moorer to regain title
1927 — Walter Hagen beats Joe Turnesa 1-up to capture the PGA Championship for the fourth consecutive year and fifth overall. 1955 — Montreal’s Jean Beliveau scores the second fastest hat trick in NHL history in a 4-2 win over Boston. Beliveau, who scores all four Canadien goals, gets three in 44 seconds against Bruins goaltender Terry Sawchuk on the same power play.
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at HOUSTON TEXANS — PHILADELPHIA: QB Ian Book, RB Trey Sermon, G Josh Sills, G Sua Opeta, CB Josiah Scott. HOUSTON: WR Brandin Cooks, WR Nico Collins, G Justin McCray, OT Austin Deculus, DT Maliek Collins, LB Neville Hewitt, CB Isaac Yiadom.
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m. Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m. Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
