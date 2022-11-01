Former Washington defensive tackle Dave Butz has passed away at age 72, the team announced Friday. Butz signed with the Burgundy and Gold as a free agent in 1975 after two seasons with St. Louis. As one of the league’s biggest players at the time at 6-foot-8 and nearly 300 pounds, he started 180 games over 14 years in D.C. and was a mainstay on Washington’s first two Super Bowl-winning teams.

