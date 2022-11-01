Read full article on original website
WTOP
Judge voted player of the year by fellow major leaguers
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was voted player of the year and the American League outstanding player by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards from the Major League Baseball Players Association. Judge set an American League record with 62 homers, breaking the previous...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Foreman KOs Moorer to regain title
1927 — Walter Hagen beats Joe Turnesa 1-up to capture the PGA Championship for the fourth consecutive year and fifth overall. 1955 — Montreal’s Jean Beliveau scores the second fastest hat trick in NHL history in a 4-2 win over Boston. Beliveau, who scores all four Canadien goals, gets three in 44 seconds against Bruins goaltender Terry Sawchuk on the same power play.
WTOP
G League preview: Top prospect Scoot Henderson leads Ignite
Jason Hart has been making the comparison for about a year now. When the coach of the G League Ignite sees Scoot Henderson, a certain NBA player comes into his mind. “He’s like a young Derrick Rose,” Hart said. That’s high praise. And a high standard. Rose was...
WTOP
Washington football legend Dave Butz dies
Former Washington defensive tackle Dave Butz has passed away at age 72, the team announced Friday. Butz signed with the Burgundy and Gold as a free agent in 1975 after two seasons with St. Louis. As one of the league’s biggest players at the time at 6-foot-8 and nearly 300 pounds, he started 180 games over 14 years in D.C. and was a mainstay on Washington’s first two Super Bowl-winning teams.
WTOP
Eagles without Scott against Texans missing Cooks, Collins
HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia cornerback Josiah Scott and Houston receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins were inactive for Thursday night’s game. There was much speculation this week that Cooks would be traded but no deal was made before the deadline. He missed practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday for personal reasons.
WTOP
The truth about a Snyder sale and the Commanders’ crucial stretch
The words Washington fans have longed to hear — Dan and Tanya Snyder are exploring a sale of the Commanders — were finally spoken Wednesday. What should the NFL do to ensure it never again has a Snyder problem — and who would be a worthy steward for the Burgundy and Gold?
WTOP
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay over “harmful impact of his conduct.”
NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay over “harmful impact of his conduct.”. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
