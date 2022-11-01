Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
US employers added a solid 261,000 jobs in October in face of surging rate hikes by Fed
WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added a solid 261,000 jobs in October in face of surging rate hikes by Fed. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Gannett newsroom workers stage 1-day strike
About 200 newspaper journalists employed by McLean, Virginia-based Gannett staged a one-day strike Friday to protest recent layoffs and cuts to benefits. The union journalists, who are members of the Communications Workers of America, work in newsrooms at 14 Gannett-owned papers in New York, New Jersey, Arizona and California. Gannett,...
Comments / 0