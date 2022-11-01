ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Gannett newsroom workers stage 1-day strike

About 200 newspaper journalists employed by McLean, Virginia-based Gannett staged a one-day strike Friday to protest recent layoffs and cuts to benefits. The union journalists, who are members of the Communications Workers of America, work in newsrooms at 14 Gannett-owned papers in New York, New Jersey, Arizona and California. Gannett,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy